Getty Image

From contributing to The Daily Show with Trevor Noah and performing stand-up during the first season of Wyatt Cenac’s Night Train series, to breaking out with her own HBO comedy special in early December, Michelle Wolf has proven herself to be a leading comedy force. The majority of audiences and critics who saw the latter believe this to be the case, and so too does Netflix, for the streaming giant announced on Monday that it has given the former Late Night with Seth Meyers writer her own weekly show.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Wolf’s new program will join fellow late night hosts turned Netflix stars David Letterman and Joel McHale later this year. “You can expect the types of jokes my former bosses would tell me we couldn’t do on TV,” the comedian told THR in a statement that may or may not have been referring to her time at NBC and Comedy Central. Netflix Vice President of Content Bela Bajaria, meanwhile, explained the company was “thrilled to be working with Michelle, a gifted writer and performer with a singular voice.”

Aside from working for Noah and Meyers, Wolf has also toured with Louis C.K. and written for Chris Rock. So despite the fact that general audiences might not know her as well as other female comedians (and Netflix stars) like Amy Schumer and Chelsea Handler, this will surely change by the time her show begins streaming sometime in 2018.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)