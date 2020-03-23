With demand for streaming content (and escapism) at an all time high, the comedy team Middleditch & Schwartz have announced that they’re dropping not one, but three improv comedy specials on Netflix in April.

The duo, which is comprised of Silicon Valley star Thomas Middleditch and Sonic the Hedgehog voice actor Ben Schwartz, was originally set to appear at the Netflix Is A Joke comedy festival, but like most things, the event was postponed due to the ongoing pandemic. So the two are really hoping you’ll tune in for their new specials and take a break from, well, everything. From Middleditch’s Instagram:

We know it’s crazy times but please allow something to take your mind off it for just a minute. Ben and I filmed long-form improv comedy specials for Netflix. Three of them. All different. All completely made up on the spot. We just got on stage and totally improvised three hour long shows with like nine cameras and a lovely NYC audience. They’re going to be released on April 21st and right now you can add it to your list.

Here are the official synopsis for all three specials from Netflix:

Middleditch & Schwartz: Dream Job

The story of two friends, one of whom has an important job interview which spirals into an existential crisis involving photography, The New York Times and JFK airport bathroom stalls. By the end of a hilarious turn of events, Kyle is Saussin, Saussin is Kyle, neither have their dream job, but both know what it means to truly embody a Gazelle.

Middleditch & Schwartz: Law School Magic

What starts as a dreaded final exam for a group of first year law students quickly turns into a test of human morality as the duo encounters an alien, contemplates child abandonment, and dabbles in a bit of magic. “The Breakfast Club” meets “The Chronicles of Narnia” in this imaginary class’ quest to learn the difference between paper and digital contracts.

Middleditch & Schwartz: Parking Lot Wedding

Emotions are high in the events leading up to and during a wedding where the priest, a ghost, and the bride and groom’s parents are as loose as a caboose. Follow Thomas and Ben down the aisle as they concoct a compelling scenario — the tale of sixth grade lovers, a robbery-gone-wrong, and the ultimate test of true love.

You can watch the promo below: