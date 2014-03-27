Mika Brzezinski Literally Pulled A Live Cat Out Of Her Bag On ‘Morning Joe’

Last time we checked in with Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski, she was getting just a little fed up of all these totally boring Malaysian Airlines Flight 370 theories. So I’m not sure if that makes it more or less insane that she pulled a live cat out of her bag during a broadcast yesterday morning, but since this is all very confusing I’m going to do my best to try to run down this very unusual series of events to the best of my ability.

1. Joe Scarborough has a female rescue cat named “Colonial.”

2. Joe Scarborough gave his cat to Mika because he was having trouble with his cat, citing aggression.

3. Mika had the cat for a week and then produced it from a tote bag in the middle of a of Morning Joe news segment.



4. Mika scolded Joe Scarborough on not handling his cat correctly and also for not having her spayed.

5. Mika then swaddled the cat in a blanket and made Joe Scarborough hold it like a baby, again, in the middle of a news segment.



6. The other Morning Joe panelists were all:

Here’s the full clip. I cannot urge you enough to watch this in its entirety: