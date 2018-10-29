Getty Image

Mike Tyson is making a television show about Mike Tyson according to Page Six. The show centers around Tyson’s new life as a marijuana grower. Via Page Six:

The former heavyweight champ is shooting the show at his Tyson Ranch office in El Segundo, Calif., with Chuck Zito reprising his real-life role as Iron Mike’s bodyguard and Russell Peters playing his “useless best friend.”

While it certainly sounds like a reality show, Tyson makes it sound more like Curb Your Enthusiasm. More from Page Six:

“It’s simple. I’m playing a retired boxer who is growing marijuana,” Tyson said. “It’s basically me acting like me, so people can get a look at what my life could be like in different scenarios.”

You know how a lot of reality shows have scripted elements, but the people involved don’t acknowledge it? Well, this sounds like the opposite of that, but with the exact same results. According to Page Six a sizzle reel already exists, but is not on the Internet for some reason. Tyson’s business partner expects the show to be on the air within 5-months, so prepare your DVR.

Ground was broken on the 40-acre Tyson Ranch in December 2017. In addition to growing marijuana, the ranch is also home to a supply store, an edible factory, a cannabis resort with glamping for stoner tourists, and a cultivation school where people can learn to become growers. It’s also, you know, a television show.

Actually, it’s mostly a television show at this point. As of October 28, you still can’t book a glamp site on the official Tyson Ranch website and there have been no official Tweets. However, Tyson did post on Instagram last weekend while being too present and distracted by the moment.