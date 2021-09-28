Hot Girl Summer was quickly replaced by Stinky Celebs Summer. Jake Gyllenhaal said he found bathing “to be less necessary” (he has since clarified that “of course I bathe”). Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are big fans of “waiting for the stink” instead of a daily bath or shower (“Once you catch a whiff, that’s biology’s way of letting you know you need to clean it up”), while Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher confessed that when they had kids, they “didn’t wash them every day. I wasn’t that parent that bathed my newborns — ever.”

“I don’t wash my body with soap every day,” [Kunis] shared. “But I wash pits and tits and holes and soles.” As for her husband, “I wash my armpits and my crotch daily, and nothing else ever,” Kutcher admitted. “I got a bar of Lever 2000 that just delivers every time. Nothing else.” … Kutcher [later] weighed in: “If you can see the dirt on ’em, clean ’em. Otherwise, there’s no point.”

Weird! The bathing debate was brought up again on Tuesday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where Kunis was the special guest. “We bathe our dogs. Does that make people happy?” the seemingly annoyed That ’70s Show actress asked host Ellen DeGeneres. She also called the discourse around her comments “so dumb.”

The star continued, “I know, this was blown… oy, yoi, yoi.” She shared about the podcast chat, “Then we all started talking that we don’t bathe our children very often, and/or ourselves. Well, I shower every day, but I don’t wash my hair every day. Like, I don’t find that to be a necessity.” Mila told Ellen that her “intent” is to bathe the kids daily, but then things don’t work out as planned. “I wake up every day and like, ‘Today, ‘I’m going to shower my kids.’ And then bedtime happens, and I forgot to feed them.”

Kunis later mocked The Rock’s tweet about showering three times a day. “But apparently, The Rock showers, so congratulations, The Rock. You shower,” she said.

You can watch her Ellen interview here.

(Via E! Online)