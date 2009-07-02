MILLIONAIRES COMPETE FOR LOVE OF SKANK

If you don’t watch VH1’s aggressively tasteless lineup of quasi-celebrity-based reality shows, good for you. But that likely means you don’t know who Megan Hauserman (loving rendered here) is. A former Playboy Cybergirl (NSFW pictures here with super-NSFW ads), Megan established her reality show career by stealing scenes in “Rock of Love II,” “I Love Money,” and “Rock of Love Charm School” — the last of which led to her suing Sharon Osbourne because Osbourne threw a drink on her.
And now she’s got her own wear-a-bikini-and-hook-up-with-dudes reality show called “Megan Wants a Millionaire,” in which men who can afford to have better-looking and smarter women try to woo someone who even Bret Michaels didn’t want. Sounds awesome. You guys are doing great at life.
[Videogum]
The date may be $5000 but, as always, the clamidias free.
Phew, thought for a second there I missed the casting call for Megan’s Law Millionaire.
/places on monocle, pats small child on the head
Don’t forget she was also on “Beauty and the Geek.” She’s a professional reality whore at this point.
I wasn’t sure what was meant by “Super NSFW” and I can’t define it. But, I know it when I see it. And, you were right. That is “Super NSFW”.
Oh man, the “super” just makes it that much more tempting.
Well if we’re taking pesos, then call me Megan!
This clip just made my brain diarrhea into my eyes and down my throat.
America’s standards of “hot” is going down every year. At this rate in 20 years, if a woman doesnt need the assistance of a rascal scooter to move around then she is going to be cankle deep in modeling contracts.
Every single one of those guys is a total douche, and yet every single one of them can do better than that chick.
I hope the jokes on her and that these guys are all poor.
Someone’s jelousy was flowering while making this page. lol