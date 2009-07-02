MILLIONAIRES COMPETE FOR LOVE OF SKANK

If you don’t watch VH1’s aggressively tasteless lineup of quasi-celebrity-based reality shows, good for you. But that likely means you don’t know who Megan Hauserman (loving rendered here) is. A former Playboy Cybergirl (NSFW pictures here with super-NSFW ads), Megan established her reality show career by stealing scenes in “Rock of Love II,” “I Love Money,” and “Rock of Love Charm School” — the last of which led to her suing Sharon Osbourne because Osbourne threw a drink on her.

And now she’s got her own wear-a-bikini-and-hook-up-with-dudes reality show called “Megan Wants a Millionaire,” in which men who can afford to have better-looking and smarter women try to woo someone who even Bret Michaels didn’t want. Sounds awesome. You guys are doing great at life.

[Videogum]