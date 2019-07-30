Charles Manson only scored a single scene in Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood, and it’s a haunting one: We see him free and wandering about Los Angeles, paying a visit to the home currently occupied by one Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie). Looks like we’re about to see more of him: Keep your eyes peeled during the Season 2 trailer for the David Fincher-shepherded Mindhunter, and you’ll catch a brief glimpse of Manson behind bars.

There’s no word on how much real estate Mindhunter’s second go will devote to the cult leader, but presumably he’ll be one of the homicidal maniacs grilled by our heroes: two FBI agents (Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany) trying to get a better understanding on what makes a serial killer by talking to jailed serial killers.

Manson’s not the only familiar face in the mix. Look closely and you’ll also see David Berkowitz, aka the Son of Sam, as well as the BTK Killer. There’s also the return of the blood-curdlingly calm and thoughtful Ed Kemper (Cameron Britton), the coed killer who all but stole the first season from our increasingly untethered leads. Indeed, you can also spot Groff’s Holden, who lost it by last season’s end, in a hospital.

The next round of Mindhunter drops on Netflix on August 16, and it’s expected to cover the Atlanta child murders, which took place in Georgia’s capital between 1978 and 1981 and was comprised of 28 murders, all children or teens, all African-American. What an upbeat way to wind down your summer.

(Via EW)