When it comes to heartfelt coming-of-age comedies, no one is doing it quite like Mindy Kaling. Since 2012, former The Office star and writer has gone on to co-create five television series, and the latest one to join this long list already looks like quite the romp. Earlier today, HBO revealed the first trailer for The Sex Lives of College Girls, the next venture for Kaling and her co-creator Justin Noble, and the first collaboration between the star and HBO. In addition, HBO also announced the first two episodes of the series will be available sooner than you might have anticipated: November 18.

According to Variety, The Sex Lives of College Girls follows “four young women who are thrown together as college roommates when they arrive for their freshman year at New England’s prestigious Essex College. While they come from different backgrounds and are described as being ‘a bundle of contradictions and hormones,’ they will bond as they navigate their new, free lives on campus, in classes and of course with relationships (or hookups).” The series stars Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Reneé Rapp, and Alyah Chanelle Scott as the four roommates, with Midori Francis, Gavin Leatherwood, Chris Meyer, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Lauren Spencer, and Renika Williams all set to make appearances. Kaling says that while the show is not autobiographical, it is inspired by both her and Noble’s experiences at college. Noble then joked:

“If I wrote from my experience, the show would be called ‘The Nonexistent Sex Life of a College Closeted Gay Boy Who’s Only Friends With Girls.’ And that’s just a little more niche.”

The first two episodes of The Sex Lives of College Girls are scheduled to hit HBO on November 18, followed by three more on November 25 and December 2 and a two-part finale on December 9.