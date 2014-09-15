Miss Nebraska Accidentally Flashed The Camera During The Miss America Pageant

#Miss America
Senior Pop Culture Editor
09.15.14 13 Comments

The otherwise elegant parade of flesh known as Miss America took a turn for the naughty last night when Miss Nebraska, Megan Swanson, pulled a Sharon Stone (or a Paris Hilton, for you youngsters) during the “evening wear” portion of the telecast. Co-host “evening wear” Chris Harrison didn’t notice the accidental flash, but America did, and here’s the tastefully censored photo.

This is the most exciting thing to happen to Nebraska since the new Chipotle opened. So exotic!

