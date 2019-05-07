HBO

[Spoilers for the latest episode of Game of Thrones]

It wasn’t Missandei’s fault that Daenerys got ambushed by horny pirate Euron Greyjoy, of all people, and she’s certainly not to blame for Tyrion desperately trying to appeal to Cersei’s humanity, because that worked so well the last time. And yet, she’s the one who paid the ultimate price. The Naath native was killed in Sunday’s episode of Game of Thrones, “The Last of the Starks,” during a showdown between Dany, Tyrion, Varys, and Greyworm on one side, and Cersei, Qyburn, and the sword-swinging Mountain on the other; the side within King’s Landing won. Missandei will be missed, and even though it’s partially the Mother of Dragons, er, Dragon’s fault that she’s no longer on the show, actress Nathalie Emmanuel wrote a tribute to her co-stars, including her “BFF” Emilia Clarke, and the character she’s played since season three.

“The quiet and kind translator. A brilliant woman who overcame so much suffering and found herself, her voice… and her one and only love,” the Furious 7 star wrote. “She represented so much for me, personally, that I have no choice but to carry the things she has taught me into my life going forward.”

Emmanuel thanked Clarke (Daenerys) for “being such a wonderful person in my life and a source of light and laughter” (also they’re part of something called the “Bad Ass Boss Lady Warrior Goddess club,” which sounds cool) and praised Jacob Anderson (Greyworm) for helping her find “performances I didn’t know I had inside me, simply because you gave me so much to work against.” She also gave a shoutout to Thrones fans. “It’s been a pleasure playing her for you.”