‘Mistake’ Or Not, ‘Better Call Saul’ Is Already Getting A Second Season From AMC

Earlier this month, it was reported that production for the first episode of the Breaking Bad spin-off Better Call Saul was already a week behind, and co-showrunner Vince Gilligan was worried that it might even be two weeks behind. In fact, the whole mess had him openly wondering if this show was a “mistake” along the lines of After M*A*S*H, but we all chalked that one up to pre-production jitters, and it seems that all is well in the land of attorney Saul Goodman. In fact, things are going so well that AMC has already ordered a second season of the show, adding another 13 episodes to the initial order of 10.
As for the whole idea of production problems and delays, AMC released the above set photo today, as if to tell us all, “See? Progress!” Additionally, AMC President Charlie Collier is busting out all of the buzz words to get us excited again.
“Production on ‘Better Call Saul’ is underway and we could not be more proud of nor more excited about the work to date. We join the fans in eager anticipation for this series and today we happily confirm that our initial ‘Saul’ order is for two seasons and a total of 23 episodes,” said AMC president Charlie Collier. “When introducing any series, especially one with the DNA of ‘Breaking Bad,’ there are countless factors to consider in making sure the show gets the launch it deserves. We have a strong history with Vince, Peter, Bob, the studio and so many involved with this production; we are enjoying the process on ‘Saul’ and all share a focus on making it a true television event. No half measures.” (Via Variety)
There is bad news, though. Better Caul Saul was originally going to debut in November, but it is now set for the first quarter of 2015, with the second season set for the first quarter of 2016. Specific premiere dates aren’t yet known, but AMC can’t sell us all of the meth at once, because otherwise we won’t come crawling back, begging for more.
I couldn’t be more disinterested in this, I think it’s going to be real bad. Wonder what actual plot lines they’re going to go with outside of ‘hey, it’s a lovable sleazy lawyer that has an already established audience, let’s watch’!
I couldn’t be more disinterested in this
Really? You actually sound pretty biased against the idea.
[www.merriam-webster.com]
That’s some quality trolling there, Senor Chimpo.
This is a very cromulent debate.
For whatever its worth, their WAS a second definition listed.
: having no desire to know about a particular thing : not interested
I would’ve italicized instead of going with all-caps, but I don’t know how to be that fancy on here. :(
Or considering everyone knew what you meant, we could of just moved on
“could of”
*shudders
[www.merriam-webster.com]
Not gonna lie, those were pretty amusing. Can the concept carry 23 episodes? We shall see.
Of course they already committed to a 2nd Season – what else have they got??!! ‘Mad Men’ is ending soon, ‘Halt & Catch Fire’ is not looking that great (pilot was pretty good, subsequent episodes not so much…..), and I can’t imagine “Turn” lasting too long. Gilligan could have pitched a series about Badger & Skinny Pete and AMC would have jizzed their pants. Actually, wait – I would totally watch a Badger/Skinny Pete show. Still, other than “Walking Dead”, AMC is in a world of hurt…..might be an all-informercial channel in two years.
Lies. I always enjoyed the Saul scenes way more than Badger and Skinny Pete and their high ramblings…
Preacher was still going forward last I heard.
As much as I’m positive this is really about just not having any solid programming once Mad Men is gone, Fargo renewed my interest in Odenkirk doing anything.
A) I’m in the naysayer side for this show. I love Odenkirk and I like the Saul character. But an entire show built around him sounds lazy and I don’t like how fanboys are scratching for cameos from literally every BrBa character.
B) of course it instantly got a second season. AMC doesn’t have shit. They’re hoping they can pull in fans and make some money/get some high numbers. It’s like how I’m sure the TWD spin-off will get a full order second season after it premire episode.
Can’t be much more meh than Low Winter Sun or Stop and Catch Blah.
This might have a chance because I don’t think there’s ever been a television show about lawyers before.
I see what you did there!!
If you would’ve pitched Breaking Bad to people before they knew what BB was, they would’ve said “meh… it’s just a Weeds ripoff. It won’t be good”. That’s why those people don’t write television shows. Just because YOU can’t imagine a scenario where Saul Goodman could have valid stories and plotlines to sustain two season, doesn’t mean this show will be bad. It just means you don’t have the imagination and creativity a TV writer, and that’s ok. But to right away say “nope. This is giong to suck” is just weird…
Thank you! I was about to write something to the same affect. Just glad that I read your post first.
It could end up being a visual turd but I’m gonna trust that since Gilligan gave us such an awesome show in Breaking Bad, I’m willing to give him the benefit of the doubt with this show. We just gotta wait and see…
I’m sure Gillian (genius) and Odenkirk (genius) aren’t going to put out a mediocre television. You guys need to wait and give it a shot before trashing and dismissing it. The guy created Matt Foley for fucks sake…..
The reason why I think this show will be good is because there are so many interesting characters (many of whom we are already familiar and comfortable with) in the Breaking Bad universe other than Walt and Jesse.
Personally, I miss Breaking Bad so much that just being able to go back to that world for 23 episodes will ease my heart. And with Bob and Vince in charge, I just don’t see how this can really dissapoint any true fan.