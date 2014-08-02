Misty Copeland Proves Ballerinas Are Badasses In This Commercial

Under Armour wants to be known as more than just that company that bros love to wear for some reason when they play flag football. So they got badass ballerina Misty Copeland to be the face of their “I Will What I Want” campaign. And what a face! And pose! And toes! Oh god, her toes. I know she’s a professional and this is what she does for a living, but every time Copeland balances on her toes in the ad below, which is way more effective than it should be, I get uncomfortable. I can barely walk five feet without tripping over the oversized potatoes at the bottom of my legs, and she’s doing this???

I’m gonna go shame-eat cookie dough and watch Black Swan.