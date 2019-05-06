Moby Tells Bill Maher About The Time He Rubbed Himself On Donald Trump

05.06.19

Moby appeared on this weekend’s Real Time With Bill Maher to discuss his new memoir, Then It Fell Apart — his second memoir after 2016’s Porcelain: A Memoir and his fourth published book overall. Maher is apparently a big fan of Moby’s music, praising his multi-platinum fifth album Play and mentioning this month marks the 20th anniversary of the album, which purportedly still holds the record for the highest-selling electronica album of all time.

They discussed Moby’s sobriety, vegan burgers, climate change, and the kids these days, specifically the music younger people are listening to now. That part comes early in the video above if you want to watch Bill Maher go full “old man yelling at cloud” about modern music.

But the most surprising part of the interview starts about four minutes in, when Maher says, “I ask this of all the guests we have on the show. Have you ever rubbed your penis against Donald Trump?” In perhaps (perhaps) a first, Moby answered yes.

