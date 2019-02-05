abc

Modern Family, which won the Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series a record five-straight years, is coming to an end next season, the show’s 11th. “[Creators Steve Levitan and Christopher Lloyd] have created one of the most seminal and iconic comedies in television history,” ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke said during the TCAs. “In its final season, there will be more milestone events that anyone who has been a fan of the series won’t want to miss.”

The cast, including stars Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Ed O’Neill, Eric Stonestreet and Sofia Vergara, have signed new deals, as did the younger members of the cast, Sarah Hyland, Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould, and Rico Rodriguez. Modern Family was originally scheduled to end after season 10 (following the death of a “significant character”), but as the Hollywood Reporter notes, “That was before 20th Century Fox Television was to become part of the Disney fold, giving ABC ownership of the expensive series for the first time. Were it not for Fox’s asset sale, ABC would have had to pay a sizable licensing fee to 20th TV that would have made another season less likely.”

Modern Family isn’t the single-camera sensation it once was (in the early seasons, it was hailed as one of the sharpest sitcoms on television), but it still “remains a top five comedy on broadcast (it’s ranked fourth) and regularly wins its Wednesdays at 9 p.m. slot among the all-important adults 18-49 demo.”

It’s unclear how many episodes the final season will be.

(Via Hollywood Reporter)