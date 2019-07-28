The first trailer for the highly anticipated second season of Amazon‘s Jack Ryan series wasn’t the only bit of media to debut during the streamer’s Saturday panels at the Television Critics Association’s Summer Press Tour. They also introduced attendees to the first teaser for Modern Love, the upcoming adaptation of the New York Times column of the same name that stars the likes of Tina Fey, John Slattery, Anne Hathaway and more. And judging by the trailer, it seems the first two are in the middle of a rather nasty fight.

Like most teasers, Modern Love‘s first is not very long, but it still manages to cram Fey, Slattery and Hathaway — as well as Dev Patel, Catherine Keener, Brandon Victor Dixon, Andy Garcia, Cristin Milioti, Olivia Cooke, Andrew Scott, Shea Whigham, Gary Carr, Sofia Boutella and John Gallagher Jr. — into the mix. “Inspired by eight true stories,” the trailer’s introductory text declares, “Love will find its truth.” And the anthology series will attempt to do just that when it drops on October 18th.

Since Modern Love is going to be an anthology series, the story will differ from episode to episode. Judging by the animosity (and occasional tenderness) displayed between Fey and Slattery’s characters, chances are good that their episode will be dealing with divorce. Hathaway, meanwhile, plays “a woman who is learning how to find love while also [beginning to process having] bipolar disorder” in the episode “Take Me As I Am.” The latter was on hand to discuss the show during its TCA panel, saying she was “humbled by this experience.”

(Via Entertainment Weekly)