A few weeks ago, folks were still puzzled over the impending arrival of yet another streaming service, but Quibi‘s now steadily dropping trailers that demand to be noticed. The service launches April 6 with 50 shows locked and loaded. Some of them look stupendously insane, and some of them double down on their stars’ existing images. Like with Survive, which has winter coming again for Game of Thrones‘ Sophie Turner, and now, we’re receiving a trailer for Most Dangerous Game, starring Christoph Waltz doing what he does best: scaring the pants off his onscreen adversaries.

In this case, Waltz is facing off with Liam Hemsworth, who seems tough enough against regular old foes, but he’s clearly no match for the Inglorious Basterds and Spectre villain. This project is a movie-in-chapters (with each chapter running 10 minutes or less in length), and here’s the Most Dangerous Game synopsis:

In the series, desperate to take care of his pregnant wife before a terminal illness can take his life, Dodge Maynard (Hemsworth) accepts an offer to participate in a deadly game where he soon discovers that he’s not the hunter… but the prey. The action-thriller explores the limits of how far someone would go to fight for their life and their family. Let the games begin.

All poor Dodge-Liam wants to do is recover from terminal illness and take care of his wife, and obviously, Christoph Waltz won’t let that happen. How typical of him! In all seriousness, this looks like the ideal type of action series — simple, scary, effective — to binge in chapter form while attempting to dodge your fellow humans (maybe when taking a walk/social distancing). Attention spans are even tinier than usual right now, even though we apparently have a lot of extra TV-watching time on our (hopefully washed) hands. Shorter might be better when it comes to TV hits these days.

Quibi will soon unleash dozens of projects, both of the TV series and movies-in-chapters variety. The site’s offering a 90-day free trial, followed by $4.99 (with ads) and $7.99 (no ads) monthly subscription charges, and these trailers will keep coming.