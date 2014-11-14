Move Over, Kim Kardashian: Archer’s Pam Poovey Is Here To ‘Fix The Internet’

If you’re not sick of people sharing those photos of Kim Kardashian naked in Paper Magazine by now, then you’re probably at least sick of people sharing their opinions about them. The whole damn thing is nothing short of ridiculous, though, when you consider that we’re only a few years removed from Kardashian whining to her mom that she’d never pose nude again. However, people change their minds all the time, especially when there are empires to keep funded, and all we can do now is sit back and enjoy the mockery.
Fortunately, a real woman of power has come forward to “Fix the Internet” that Kardashian supposedly broke, and that woman is Pam Poovey. Archer’s foul-mouthed, ass-kicking cocaine enthusiast bared her backside for the world to see, and she’s still the love of our cartoon lives.
The Internet ouroboros really came around to eat its own tail with the Smarf pic, though.
Is there nothing Pam can’t fix?
we can only hope
Give that woman a Bear Claw sprinkled with cocaine!
Shit snacks….?
Sploosh.
Male Sploosh, which is just sploosh with seamen
Damn, Pam!
Wow, the picture of a cartoon character is more realistic than the one of Kim.
Also, I love you Pam. And Archer, you cannot come back fast enough!
Best parody so far.
Pam is hot.
No one currrrrrr.
I’m gonna need a MOAB from each to determine a winner.
But, this site already told us that the Homer Simpson one “dropped the mic”. You can’t just pick the mic back up? It’s almost like obnoxious hyperbole is making words meaningless…
BUT WE WON’T KEEP CLICKING THE ARTICLES UNLESS EACH IS MORE HYPERBOLIC AND AMAZEBALLS FUCKTOTES THAN THE PREVIOUS, MACHOBEARD!!
What do you think happens to a mic once it is dropped? That mic most assuredly is getting picked up at some point. Your weird interpretation of the phrase really isn’t on uproxx.
[www.facebook.com]
+10000000000000
Pam Poovey: great character, or greatest character?
Would have preferred to see skinny Pam….
can we also get one of her doing this while she was still a “cocaine enthusiast”? :)
Fat on the Inside: The Pam Poovey Story. God bless you Pam.
I kind of want to make this my desktop image, but I know at least one person who doesn’t get the joke is going to see it and judge me.
+1
I don’t believe in God but I’m praying for this anyway.
Hey! Censor that ass right now, Uproxx! My kids read this site!
Totally inappropriate.
At least Pam isn’t airbrushed.
Total inaprops
Pam should do more cocaine, she looks terrible.