Nope. No intro. We’re diving right in. Let’s go.
1. Yo, Mr. Robot really opened up this week’s episode, “Master Slave,” with a 20-minute Too Many Cooks-esque sequence inspired by old ’90s sitcoms like Family Matters and Full House. Like, a pitch perfect one, right down to Elliot’s striped Zack Morris shirt and the laugh track, which the show used in very inappropriate moments, including but not limited to Darlene getting punched in the face by her mother, repeatedly. I’m going to try to analyze all of this in more detail momentarily, but for now, let’s all take a few seconds and reflect on the fact that it happened. All of it. Give Sam Esmail and Mr. Robot this: They are not afraid to take huge swings. I bet you thought “Elliot having an anarchist dead dad alter ego and periodically trying to make out with his sister because he forgets they’re related” would be the weirdest thing you’d see on this show. Nope! Alf killed a guy!
2. Let’s also quickly note the extra details they hit in all of this. They even carried it over to the commercial breaks with a fake early-’90s E Corp commercial for the internet, an old Bud Light commercial they wrangled somehow, and a recut promo for Suits that made it look like the show that followed Silk Stalkings on USA’s old schedule. This last one was wonderful. I want to watch that version of Suits more than the one that’s on now.
My favorite part, however, was the opening credits, which took the Family Matters font and then proceeded to get weird as all hell. Look at Angela’s face. Er, faces.
I seriously want to marry this show. I get why people may be annoyed or roll their eyes at the opening, but I was completely on board. The fact Tyrell made his first physical appearance of the season in that manner was HILARIOUS. Tough for a super duper cereal show about mental illness and hacking to be legitimately LOL funny, but they nailed it and I lapped it up.
I somehow missed the Suits promo was done differently, I must have assumed it wasn’t part of the whole 90’s thing. Now I need to rewatch the episode.
Sam Esmail 4 Life, y’all.
As much as I loved the sitcom thing, I really do hope Esmail doesn’t ever return to that well again. It worked in a vacuum, but if it ever makes even a brief reappearance, it will be way too self-indulgent.
I found it to be overkill. Like the trippy dream sequence Elliot had in the first season, the episode spent too much time with shock/weird and not enough advancing the plot.
Can we discuss the scene where the cd hacker gets something shot under his fingernail? Was that heroin? And his Chinesse was hard to watch( but easier to read). The opening like it or not, you have to hand it to s. Email. He went for it. A little mad menish?
I’m not positive, but I think they just broke the needle off in his finger.
I think Mr. Robot was teriffic. I’ll go with the creator, where ever he takes me.
One more thought. The scene with the hacking was as good or better then a mission impossible scene. Well done
I’m becoming bored with Elliott’s struggles. It was proven last night that they could replace him with ALF and this would be the greatest heist/caper show of all time.
I hope this season ends with Elliot returning to his home planet Melmac.
That hug at the end deserves some conversation as well. Elliott embracing Mr. Robot (both literally and figuratively) is a sign that Elliott’s story is ready to move forward. I assume that means we’ll spend less time on his internal struggle for the remainder of the season and see him interacting with the rest of the cast again.
Did you notice Joanna on the cover of the paper the guy was reading as Darlene goes into the Hotel? It says “Wellick’s wife wanders in the night. SAY CHEESE DANISH”
I can absolutely get why people would think the opening was just a gimmick. It was. But it was so perfectly executed that it worked. I mean, the fonts, the ads, the clothes/hair styles. Everything was just so well crafted that it was a joy to watch.
A little while into enjoying the sitcom angle, I thought, “wait, how long is this gonna go on?”. But it got so bizarre that I began to long for a throwback sitcom that involved a family full of horrible people committing wanton acts of violence over a laugh track.