Say Goodbye To ‘Mr. Robot’ With The Trailer For The Final Season

What a long, strange journey it’s been for Mr. Robot.

A show with that title should not have been as good as it was in season one… then came the sophomore slump season… then the rebound season… and now the final season, which USA Network announced will premiere Sunday, October 6. “Set during the 2015 Christmas holiday, the fast-paced season will be one filled with answers, hacking, and blood,” according to the network. The trailer above features Elliot, played by No Time to Die star Rami Malek, and Mr. Robot (Christian Slater) “getting back to work and down a path that could prove endless. But have they crossed a line?” Malek already did, by winning an Oscar for Bohemian Rhapsody. I kid, I kid. He was good… in a not-good movie.

Along with Malek and Slater, the other returning cast members include Portia Doubleday (who deserves an Emmy for her performance), Carly Chaikin, Martin Wallström, Grace Gummer, Michael Cristofer, and B.D. Wong. As for what to expect in the final season, there’s Elliot wearing his finest Christmas hoodie (it’s his normal hoodie) and Mr. Robot warning the hacker that “what you’re about to do is crossing a line.” Elliot’s response: “It’s a little too late for that.”

Check out the season four key art below.