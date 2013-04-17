MSN Is Considering Reviving NBC’s ‘Heroes’

Hayden Panettiere’s bitch face is a respectable reaction to news that MSN is considering reviving Heroes.
MSN, which is making a big push into original programming via Xbox, is in talks to revive NBC’s superhero drama Heroes, TVLine has learned exclusively.
Details remain sketchy, but sources confirm that MSN is interested in relaunching the once red-hot NBC Universal franchise with new stories and heroes, while mixing in cameos from the original series’ cast (schedules and interest permitting). The talks are said to be in the preliminary stages. (Via)
Want to know how you can save the cheerleader, save the world, minus the “saving the cheerleader” part, MSN? Instead of blowing millions and millions of dollars on a garbage franchise that had 22 good episodes and 55 miserable episodes, spend that money on ANYTHING else. Discover a way to put more images of Jennifer Lawrence on the Internet, find a cure for the common cold, literally hand Al Qaeda a sack full of cash with a dollar sign printed on the side — all preferable to more Heroes. IT’S FUNNY BECAUSE HIS NAME’S HIRO.
(Via)
Why not bring back alphas instead? The ending is going to haunt me for the rest of my life. How the heck can you leave the show on…. and everyone dies
Really. At least Alphas had an actual plot, and didn’t devolve into “okay, so how can we keep the one character people like but was supposed to die in season one (Sylar) alive this season?”
THIS! Oh my god I was furious when it was cancelled. You can’t end a show like that!
Alphas continued SyFy’s mo of killing anything interesting. I think they think if their audience is too invested they’ll realize the other 97% of their programming is utter garbage.
Heroes would work if instead of a full cast they turned it into a one man show for The Rock where he plays everybody: Sylar, the cheerleader, the retard with the crooked mouth that was boning the cheerleader IRL and that she tried to get fired after they broke up. Kinda like his audition tape in Be Cool.
I have often thought this, but not with The Rock and Heroes. Mine is Mr T and EVERYTHING. I call it the Mr T Corollary. You can replace any fictional character in any medium with Mr T and it not only works, it is improved.
Yeah, no. Why would you bring back something that crashed and burned so spectacularly? You’re just setting yourself up for failure.
“Setting Ourselves Up For Failure” is actually NBC’s new slogan for the upcoming fall season.
I thought it was “TANK IT.”
“We {Peacock} At Life”
Maybe this time they will stop being so afraid to embrace actual comic book/superhero tropes. i.e. costumes, code names, archenemies, team-ups etc.
Part of the reason all these semi-hero shows (The Cape, Alphas, No Ordinary Family, etc.) failed was because they refused to go ‘Full Comic Book’.
Now that g4 is dead fanboys and nerds have no place to call home. The networks should be cashing in on this
I would have been happy if the characters had just used their goddamn powers for more than 30 goddamn seconds an episode.
The biggest insult was how they didn’t actually show the fight between — I don’t even remember which characters at this point… Peter and Sylar? — because it was supposed to be a nod and wink to all the people that bitched about the lack of cool fights. So everyone bitches because you morons never actually show people using their powers against one another, so you make an epic fight take place off camera behind closed doors? It was the ultimate FUCK YOU on a show that never lacked such moments. I can’t believe I watched that piece of shit as long as I did.
I guess with the good things like AD being renewed on Netflix comes all the bad, such as some people thinking it’s a legitimately good idea to revive a show like Heroes.
Gotta think there are lots of better things to hang their hats on. This had to be Tim Kring showing up in their office and pitching it to them rather than them sitting around going, “What mediocre show can we put back on the air?”
I can see the pitch, with a full music-man style soundtrack. There’s trouble, right here in hero city! It starts with a capital T and that’s right after S and that means Sylar!
Is this a joke about Friends rumor yesterday? There’s no way this is real, right?
Terrific. Another chance to not watch the show.
maybe try reviving canceled shows that people actually didnt want canceled, that would be a good first step