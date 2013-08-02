MSNBC’s Phil Griffin Responds To Network Dropping To Fourth In Ratings

Despite all of the recent negative attention that CNN has garnered for some of the liberties it has taken in reporting breaking news stories or simply the ridiculous debate topics, the network is actually doing pretty well in the ratings. In fact, even as it has been a punching bag for The Daily Show and The Colbert Report, among other outlets, CNN finished second to Fox News in the ratings ending July 7. That is, of course, great news for CNN, but it’s also bad news for the second place standard bearer, MSNBC.
As of May, MSNBC had dropped to fourth place in daytime ratings (third in primetime), far behind its commonly-accepted rival, Fox News, as well as CNN in second and HLN in third. By July 7, MSNBC’s viewership in that coveted demographic of people ages 25 to 54 was down 15% from the same time last year. But despite all of that bad news, MSNBC exec Phil Griffin says it’s nothing to worry about.
“There has been an inordinate amount of big, breaking news, and that is, honestly, when CNN does well. It’s pure muscle memory,” he said. MSNBC’s performance is bound to suffer in comparison with that of 2012, he added, when a presidential election drew political junkies and casual viewers alike.
“MSNBC’s problems might be more than just a hiccup,” [author Jeffrey] McCall maintained. “Now that the Obama administration’s fortunes have apparently declined with various challenges like NSA, IRS and Benghazi, previously (enthusiastic) news consumers on the left might find it hard to keep tuned in.” (Via Variety)
While the whole politics angle might be valid, Pew Research suggests that it all boils down to content and the thing that people actually expect from their news providers – the news.
An analysis by Pew Research of 108 hours of cable-news programming during three days in November and December found opinion and commentary overwhelmed straight news on MSNBC by 85% to 15%. Fox News content included 55% opinion and commentary and 45% factual reporting, Pew said, while CNN content consisted of 46% opinion and commentary and 54% factual reporting.
Maybe it’s sometimes better to get the news wrong if it means you’re actually reporting it and not just laughing at the actor’s funny accent.
Helen is in third?
OHHH CNN Headline News! How does that not count as CNN?
For some reason, even as a spin-off of CNN, it’s still counted separately.
I honestly had no idea that it was a separate channel now. That has to make it even worse for MSNBC.
Headline News has existed as a separate channel for about 25 years.
ehh only because CNN has a stranglehold on airport news channels… except Texas where Fox News is King in DFW and Hobby.
“For some reason, even as a spin-off of CNN, it’s still counted separately.” and STILL beats MSNBC…
My guess is HLN got a nice bump from all of the court drama going on lately, also would think that they probably sensationalized the shit out of Castro/Cleveland. They tend to be very tabloid-ish
**gently pets sickbeard**
Oh look at you, you’re the one I adore.
HEY COMCAST! Hear me out: while I’m sure the ratings will improve when election season comes around if MSNBC pursued a strategy of truly balanced news coverage (as much as can be done) and opinion shows (like old-school crossfire or Hannity and Colmes but with people who were actually competent) it might be able to do better. A network where multiple perspectives are articulately argued by seemingly reasonable people would be refreshing and likely beneficial for our polarized electorate.
What’s that? Leave your office or you will release the dogs, or bees, or dogs with bees in their mouth so that when they bark they shoot bees? Ok, it would never work anyway.
The most popular network is the least informative and balanced of the 4 so I’m not quite sure pursuing your strategy is actually smart.
@Rex- That’s exactly why it would work. You have to play to an extreme, and that extreme can be reasonable people. There are a lot of people (myself included) who do not watch the news, but probably would constantly if there was a significant network like that.
Rex, last I checked, 85% opinion on MSNBC far outweighs the 55% opinion on Fox. Of course, like any good supporter of the current administration, he’s not going to let facts or math get in the way of an argument.
Im sure the majority of folks wo watch MSNBC will dvr Maddow or Last Call or the show that comes between them with the guy who looks like the nerdy chess player. Meanwhile all the the old folks homes sit back and just let fox news play all day.
the 55% opinion on Fox News was surprising – HOWEVAH, let’s not forget that the majority of opinions expressed on Fox News are spectacularly incorrect and inflammatory.
I can’t abide a channel that would give Al Sharpton a show, that dude is the worst.
I would gloat, but the left still has the presidency, the Senate, popular culture, academia, and most of the rest of the media. So, you know.
Also, objective facts, morality, ethics, value as people, intelligence, cleanliness, acceptance, and science.
Yeah, because there’s no one on the right who possesses any of those things.
You’re a hack, Rex.
Because politics is all about keeping score and cheering for your side. Right.
@packman: Actually, that’s *exactly* what politics is about — which is why one should only spend so much mindshare thinking about politics.
You’re only “commonly-accepted rivals” if one of the rivals occasionally wins.
MSNBC isnt really needed. Leftist viewers can get their leftist news from the regular networks. Fox is the only player in town that even acknowledges something different than a hard left viewpoint. Fox is certainly right wing, but not conservative, so a conservative channel starting up is the only thing that can hurt Fox.
Also – MSNBC has Rev Al. A finer piece of shit has never been on TV before. Thats how much MSNBC cares about news.
HOLY SHIT you are living in fantasy land.
Yes, he’s living in fantasy land with Tawana Brawley’s rapists. Turns out they’re actually unicorns.
A Sharpton v. Maddow cage match between would help ratings
For Animal Planet, sure.
Stopped watching cable news years ago. Still a great decision.
A major part of the problem is the silofication of media. If the economics and technology of media encouraged relatively few mass-market players who fought over the same market comprised of the general public they and their reporters would have an incentive to present the most accurate and balanced view they could, it wouldn’t be perfect but they would have to worry that if they tilted too far one way or the other, or got a reputation for incompetence, they would lose viewers to their competitors, who were all competing for the same eyes.
Now, with the proliferation of cable news and the internet the economics and technology of media encourage smaller, more narrowly tailored audiences. The good news is that everyone gets a voice, the bad news is that there is no incentive, and in fact a healthy disincentive to present a broad picture because your core audience will view you as a sell-out without a sufficient influx of new viewers (who are in their own silo) to compensate.
I really wish CNN would be like 90 percent straight news. If I want opinion, I turn to MSNBC – I do actually expect news from CNN.
However, when a big news story breaks, I often like to flip between all three (CNN, MSNBC, Fox) just to see the differences in their coverage. Anybody else do that?
I definitely do that.