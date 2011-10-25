MTV Doing Something… Relevant?

#MTV
10.25.11

It feels like a long, long time since MTV did anything to make young people think critically about something that actually matters, but the network actually embedded cameras with three Occupy Wall Street protesters for two weeks, and the resultant footage will be shown on “True Life: I’m Occupying Wall Street,” set to air Saturday, November 5th.

The clip above doesn’t exactly do the OWS movement justice; for the most part, the protesters seem like people dead-set on living in a park, not focused on overhauling a corrupt financial system that crippled the country while the richest 1% grew even richer. But I’d assume that the finished product tells a better story, and really I’m just happy that MTV made something that isn’t about pregnant teenagers or Guido idiots. It’s such a huge step up that I can’t complain.

[Deadline]

#MTV
TAGSMTVoccupy wall streetTRUE LIFE

