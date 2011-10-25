MTV Doing Something… Relevant?

It feels like a long, long time since MTV did anything to make young people think critically about something that actually matters, but the network actually embedded cameras with three Occupy Wall Street protesters for two weeks, and the resultant footage will be shown on “True Life: I’m Occupying Wall Street,” set to air Saturday, November 5th.
The clip above doesn’t exactly do the OWS movement justice; for the most part, the protesters seem like people dead-set on living in a park, not focused on overhauling a corrupt financial system that crippled the country while the richest 1% grew even richer. But I’d assume that the finished product tells a better story, and really I’m just happy that MTV made something that isn’t about pregnant teenagers or Guido idiots. It’s such a huge step up that I can’t complain.
[Deadline]
Just the other day, I was thinking, “You know what this aimless clash of self-entitled angst and lazy rhetoric needs? A soundtrack by Hot Chelle Rae.”
2, 4, 6, 8! Wall Street’s crimes were really great!
…
“Great,” meaning “large” or “immense.” We use it in the pejorative sense!
Having the the drunk idiots from Jersey Shore replaced by idiots who believe in $20 minimum wage is NOT progress,
I’ve been following OWS for the last four weeks, and I haven’t heard one person say anything about the minimum wage.
I’m not saying I’m going to join OWS, because I’ve got shit to do. But if you’re angrier at the protesters than you are at the people who robbed the country blind and got away scot-free and richer than ever, you’re a fucking idiot.
Well it is in NY. THere is probably a fair number of guidos
well said matt.
In their mission statement they claim a college education is a ‘human right’ and they compare their student loans (that they choose to take out and agreed to pay back) to slavery.
Get a real job hippies.
Thank God MTV’s finally giving a voice to all these entitled little shits who apparently just realized college is expensive and have decided to confront this problem head on by… living in a park and yelling “Pig!” at some Dartmouth asshole as he walks to work at Goldman Sachs. Has “True Life” ever done an episode on somebody in Teach for America, the Peace Corps, or God forbid, the military? You know, people who truly believe in something greater then themselves and make personal sacrifices to better the lives of people less fortunate? Probably not.
I’m with you on that Matt.
@DrKronner; yes, I downloaded that same “mission statement” from the Fox News website, interesting stuff there.
“I’ve been following OWS for the last four weeks, and I haven’t heard one person say anything about the minimum wage.”
[occupywallst.org]
That would seem to be enough proof, though if this was the Tea Party (haha tea-baggers haha so funny) I’m sure everyone would take any pejorative statement about them at face value, whether it was true or not.
Tea Party = Angry racist hacks who deserve all the Jon Stewart jokes and insults they get hurled their way.
OWS = Heroes just tryin’ to rise up and fight THE MAN!!! YEAH!!!
I’m in the midst of an action to reverse where I stand with student loans and the housing crisis. It’s called Occupy My Desk. It requires me to get up early everyday and go to work. The minuscule paycheck which these efforts provide enable me to pay off student loans as well as my mortgage.
SERENITY NOW!!!
I wonder how all these people feel about filming and doing all of this for one of those big, bad, corporations, Viacom.
We all know that the banks are way bigger dicks than the government.
Is it in smell-o-vision? You really need to smell OWS to get the full experience.