MTV Reviving Live Afternoon Show

MTV will bring the live afternoon talk show back to the air on September 27th. It will be called “The Seven,” although I suspect it will keep the cornerstones of “Total Request Live” intact: a shiny Times Square studio, unabashed celebrity worship, and screaming teenagers. Yay.

The half-hour show presents seven stories that MTV viewers need to know, from Hollywood news, music, sex and fashion to other topics. “It’s been a big goal of mine to get us back into the live-series business,” said MTV programming president Tony DiSanto, who co-created “TRL” in 1998.

Unlike “TRL,” which went off the air two years ago, and last year’s short-lived “It’s On With Alexa Chung,” “Seven” will air later in the afternoon, 5 p.m., reflecting MTV research that indicates kids are coming home from school later than ever before.

“Seven” will have two hosts: Kevin Manno, a DJ from Chicago who hosts a nightly show for top-rated station Q101 (WKQX-FM), and Julie Alexandria (inset), a pop culture and sports fan who hosts the East Coast-based cable show “Mets Weekly.” [THR]