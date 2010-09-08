MTV Reviving Live Afternoon Show

#MTV
09.08.10 8 years ago 14 Comments

"The unemployment line is over there."

MTV will bring the live afternoon talk show back to the air on September 27th. It will be called “The Seven,” although I suspect it will keep the cornerstones of “Total Request Live” intact: a shiny Times Square studio, unabashed celebrity worship, and screaming teenagers. Yay.

The half-hour show presents seven stories that MTV viewers need to know, from Hollywood news, music, sex and fashion to other topics.  “It’s been a big goal of mine to get us back into the live-series business,” said MTV programming president Tony DiSanto, who co-created “TRL” in 1998.

Unlike “TRL,” which went off the air two years ago, and last year’s short-lived “It’s On With Alexa Chung,” “Seven” will air later in the afternoon, 5 p.m., reflecting MTV research that indicates kids are coming home from school later than ever before.

“Seven” will have two hosts: Kevin Manno, a DJ from Chicago who hosts a nightly show for top-rated station Q101 (WKQX-FM), and Julie Alexandria (inset), a pop culture and sports fan who hosts the East Coast-based cable show “Mets Weekly.” [THR]

Manno and Alexandria better get ready for their newfound fame. “TRL” launched so many veejays into superstardom, like Whathisface, That One Chick, That Other Guy, I Forget Her Name But She Had Big Tits, and Carson Daly.

Around The Web

TOPICS#MTV
TAGSJULIE ALEXANDRIAKEVIN MANNOMTVTHE SEVENTOTAL REQUEST LIVE

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 5 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 5 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 6 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP