MTV Reviving Live Afternoon Show

MTV will bring the live afternoon talk show back to the air on September 27th. It will be called “The Seven,” although I suspect it will keep the cornerstones of “Total Request Live” intact: a shiny Times Square studio, unabashed celebrity worship, and screaming teenagers. Yay.
The half-hour show presents seven stories that MTV viewers need to know, from Hollywood news, music, sex and fashion to other topics. “It’s been a big goal of mine to get us back into the live-series business,” said MTV programming president Tony DiSanto, who co-created “TRL” in 1998.
Unlike “TRL,” which went off the air two years ago, and last year’s short-lived “It’s On With Alexa Chung,” “Seven” will air later in the afternoon, 5 p.m., reflecting MTV research that indicates kids are coming home from school later than ever before.
“Seven” will have two hosts: Kevin Manno, a DJ from Chicago who hosts a nightly show for top-rated station Q101 (WKQX-FM), and Julie Alexandria (inset), a pop culture and sports fan who hosts the East Coast-based cable show “Mets Weekly.” [THR]
Manno and Alexandria better get ready for their newfound fame. “TRL” launched so many veejays into superstardom, like Whathisface, That One Chick, That Other Guy, I Forget Her Name But She Had Big Tits, and Carson Daly.
MTV2 will be showing the Lingerie Football League
[guyism.com]
Hilarie Burton or GTF… I mean, uh, TRL was dumb.
Oh mercy Manno is annoying. So who’ll replace Manno on Q101? Jenny Slate?
A show focusing on the seven deadly sins would be more interesting. But knowing Hollywood, they’ll all be touched on during each episode.
Sounds uh…shit
A show about the seven deadly sins covered by MTV would certainly have Somerset find Justin Timberlake’s dick in a box
The chick from SNY is seriously hot, one of my favorite weekend drinking games is to watch her interview Met players and take a swig every time they break eye contact to peek at her tits.
God….Thanks MTV for giving me something to hate on my birthday.
And yet, thank you to MTV2 for broadcasting the Lingerie Football League.
All in all, for the 27th I can only pray and hope that a backwards ass environmentalist with a hatred for the human population will take hostages at your building. Fuck you in the throat hole MTV.
Being a Mets fan who lives on the East Coast, I’ve been semi-obsessed with Julie Alexandria for a few years now (that’s healthy, right?). Stinky Pete is right: it’s always fun to watch players try to maintain their focus when she interviews them on SNY.
@Castor: the only one who seemed unfazed by her was Mike Piazza.
The only job worse than working for MTV is working for the Mets.
That is not Julie Alexandria in that inset pic.. It is Alexi Panos.
@Stinky Pete: I just got word that Piazza held a press conference to inform all of us that, yes, he WAS in fact looking at Julie’s chest.
“…reflecting MTV research that indicates kids are coming home from school later than ever before.”
Mostly because they’re getting tutoring, at practice, at work, with their friends, or are finding more to do with their afternoon than watch MTV.