MTV to Dumb Down ‘Romeo & Juliet’

Ben Silverman, the former co-chairman of NBC, will produce a telenovela-like take on Romeo and Juliet for MTV called “Pedro & Maria” that will establish new depths to the hell of cross-promotional marketing. Warning: corporate buzzwords ahead…
Going back to Silverman’s roots packaging reality projects with advertisers, the series has been pre-sold to Procter & Gamble, which is not only a sponsor but is signed on as a co-producer with MTV and Electus [Studios]. The advertiser will also “lend creative support” to the series with ad integrations.
“World class marketers, content creators and top producers are beginning to recognize that their individual success relies heavily on their ability to join forces to create content platforms that are both engaging and entertaining, while over delivering a compelling message for their audience,” said Silverman, CEO of Electus. “[Exec producer] America Ferrera, MTV and P&G are leading this charge alongside us with a groundbreaking new interactive platform that allows us to tap into this growing and important demographic.” [THR]
Ugh… I feel so dirty after reading that. For those who aren’t fluent in Synergy, that quote basically translates to “We’re gonna find new ways to sell useless sh*t to idiots.”
Preceding this horseshit will be none other than the Mattel and Mars Bar Quick Energy Chocobot Hour!!!
Who says art is dead?
even that quote dumbed me down. imagine what the show would do … turn my brain into shitsludge?
I actually thought that the press release sounded very proactive. This show is going to create a whole new paradigm (assuming they rasta-fy the characters by about 10% or so).
i just clicked on this by chance.
[www.bignifty.com]
creepy.
Remember when Mtv showed music videos? That was fun.
Pedro kills himself with AIDS.
Yeah! Plus, it has that ending that glorifies suicide, which could lead to countless dipshit MTV viewers commit – *light bulb goes off above head*
I withdraw my objection.
What’s in a name? That which we call a rose
By any other name would smell as sweet
Much like a man who uses Axe Body Spray!
“It’s like Romeo and Juliet, hot sex on a platter just to get you wet”
“I feel so dirty after reading that.”
Lucky for you, the show is owned by Proctor & Gamble.
They can write a character who purchases and is satisfied with a direct-current drilling motor for an offshore or land-based project.
“For never was a story of more woe / Than the bullshit spat out by this CEO”
“Tough crowd, they’re booing Shakespeare!”
So, can I land my helicopter on this platform?