MTV’s Hipster ‘Hills’

Below is the Season 2 trailer for “My Life as Liz” (apparently, there was a Season 1 I barely knew about), starring Elizabeth Lee in the titular role. It has the same glossy sheen, slick editing style, and moronic dialog of loosely scripted reality shows like “The Hills,” only instead of vapid Los Angeles retards the focus is a cute indie girl in New York with dorky LARPer friends. In other words, it’s smarter than “The Hills,” but BARELY. Which is one of the nicest things I’ve ever said about MTV programming.

[via BadtvBlog]