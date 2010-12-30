MTV’s Hipster ‘Hills’

Below is the Season 2 trailer for “My Life as Liz” (apparently, there was a Season 1 I barely knew about), starring Elizabeth Lee in the titular role. It has the same glossy sheen, slick editing style, and moronic dialog of loosely scripted reality shows like “The Hills,” only instead of vapid Los Angeles retards the focus is a cute indie girl in New York with dorky LARPer friends. In other words, it’s smarter than “The Hills,” but BARELY. Which is one of the nicest things I’ve ever said about MTV programming.
that Liz chick is kind of cute, but anyone who believes this is not heavily or fully scripted can go to a FEMA camp and die
oh, god, not this shit again. Nothing’s made me happier about my recent move than not having to see all the fucking crap my sister watches. A 28 year old detective watches this show. I’m embarrassed for her.
Wow….That was a giant two minute and one second turd….I think it actually put me in a shitty mood…well, shittier
“Felicity” for hipsters?
Waitaminute…THE Elizabeth Lee?!!?
wow, i am speechless… i am literally without speech
Is “Liz” the quintessential go-to name for lesbos?
When did Justin Bieber get so fucking fat? Must be all the french fries.
Laughing so hard at that french fry she lizzed herself.
Wait, what? New York? I thought she was from the same bumfuck town in Texas as my best friend (HI ROGER!)
Also, she looks like Kari Byron’s little sister, so I can see the hipster/nerd appeal.
The first season took place in Burleson, Texas. As someone from around this area, I can tell you it is a far cry from whatever it is they are trying to do in Season 2. NYC and Burleson are polar opposites. I had a friend who used to work at one of the hair salons they did some filming in and she said the producers fed the girls each line, practically acting the scene out for them.
I am shocked it got a second season. Shocked.
Someone needs to tell the M. Night name dropper to put a shirt on when he’s trying to woo people with his sword play.
She is kinda cute. But if I could, I would throw that show on the floor and kick it into the gutter…Terriers, Rubicon, Good Guys…all gone and this shit gets a second season?!?!?