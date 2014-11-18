John Mulaney Continues To Have A Good Sense Of Humor About His Sitcom’s ‘Small But Disloyal Following’

John Mulaney was on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night, and the conversation was dominated by jokes about his struggling sitcom, Mulaney. As he’s done at nearly every promotional stop, Mulaney displayed the charm, humility, and humor that will put the talented comedian back on his feet once this phase of his career is over, whether it’s through a turnaround for his sitcom or — more likely — somewhere else.
“The ratings have not been good. But luckily, the reviews… have also not been good,” he joked with Kimmel in the clip above. “We’re niche. We have a very small but disloyal following.”
Mulaney continued to be self-deprecating in the segment below, even as Kimmel tried to raise his spirits by making the point that Mulaney hasn’t been bad enough to get canceled (although it did suffer a dreaded timeslot move). Mulaney eventually came around with a positive note of his own, saying critics are simply bogged down with too much good TV these days. “It’s exhausting. They needed one to dislike. I provide that service.”
Game show host, that’s the only area this guy fits in…game show host.
This guy either owns stock in uproxx or owns compromising photos of people who do. Stop beating this dead horse and let him fade away.
I don’t think you know how stock works.
I don’t honestly think he has pics of people either, it was a metaphor. As if uproxx has a large board of directors and by virtue of John mulaney owning more than 50% of the company he can influence the direction of the it, ie running story after story about him even though no one gives a shit.
I could have been clearer, I hadn’t had my coffee before I saw this crap.
The first time I saw this guy was on his sitcom, after so many people talked about how hilarious he is. I watched the first 2 episodes, and I actually hate him and everything he does now
You should watch his standup and see if you still hate him.
Bob’s Burgers almost doubled Mulaney”s ratings in their move to his time slot this past Sunday. Stick a fork in him.
Mulaney the person is the best. Mulaney the show, not so much.
I reeeeeeaaaaally hope that he can move on from this and find some success somewhere else. A new stand-up special would be a good start.
A thousand times this.
It’s such a weird situation—almost everyone knows that the show is bad and is going to get cancelled, but most people are genuinely sad about it. And it’s because Mulaney is a funny, genuinely talented guy, despite the show.
I can think of another comedian who tried and failed at a three-camera, live audience show. A couple years later, I think Louis C.K. is doing pretty well for himself.
I tried to like the show, because I absolutely adore him, but I just can’t. Can’t wait to see what he does after this.
Or get Bill Hader back for more ‘Stefon’. John was the co-writer that made Bill break every time.
Eh. I dont care for either. The constant fawning over him by the folks at Uproxx isnt helping either.
Why does this website laud this guy yet never mentions Marc Maron, a better comedian with a better show, and the top podcast in the world (I guess)? C’mon this guy was a writer on SNL during some terrible years and should be a featured act in most comedy clubs.
I wonder why the show Maron is never mentioned also. Probably because it’s on IFC. I don’t think it was even mentioned when Bill Burr was on it and uproxx loves Bill burr.
Sometimes you are just a better road comedian…there is no harm in that. Sinbad bounced back quite well.
Why do so many writers on this site insist on ruining the jokes from the videos they upload. You’re not getting credit for the funny. No one thinks you guys said it. It just takes all of the steam out of the video you want us to watch. Quoting a joke and then showing the actual professional tell it is like burping in someone’s face before serving them dinner. Stop it.
We get it, he’s a good sport about having his name attached to an awful show.
FUCK OFF ALREADY.
I swear to god he only people who give a shit about this show is Uproxx.
Holy fuck guys. If you don’t want to read about Mulaney, stop clicking on articles about Mulaney. It’s pretty simple.
Everytime they write an article on this shit there is another article that never gets written on a more deserving show or topic.
thank youuuuuu
@Paul from the Gump – That’s not how things work. There is not a finite amount of internet. Mulaney articles aren’t stopping other articles from being published.
That not what my internet provider says.
Guys, chill.
Uproxx isn’t “pimping” Mulaney. Basically every article is about how bad the show is. He is an up and coming comedian who as the head writer on SNL and had a total failure of a sitcom. He is doing promotion to promote said show to avoid it getting cancelled, therefore he is all over the place promoting it. Uproxx generates articles based on interesting appearances on these promotional shows such as talk shows.
Since Mulaney is an interesting case with the fact that his show ended up being terrible but he’s still a likable guy, it’s intriguing to hear his thoughts on it, therefore Uproxx shares these moments.
If you’re really upset by this, just stop clicking the article and commenting on it because guess what….clicks and comments are exactly what’s going to generate MORE content on a particular subject.
I don’t think his stand-up is all that good either. I have heard he is brilliant, what am I missing?
Where are the thousands of articles about Selfie? A much better show, that probably won’t even get to air it’s last five episodes, while Mulaney stinks up it’s timesot.
On a road trip a few years ago a friend popped in one of Mulaney’s stand-up CD’s. Fuck it was bad. It was like jokes you make when you’re sitting around watching TV. I like him on “Oh, Hello” but that’s only because pf Nick Kroll. I get that he’s a good stand-up writer but I’m done with him. Even with my prejudices against him I TRIED to watch this show, many times. Just no good!