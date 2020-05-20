It is a truth universally acknowledged that the Muppets are good. Maybe the only good thing. Have you ever met someone who doesn’t like the Muppets? No, of course not, they don’t exist, but if you were to meet this hypothetical (non-cookie) monster, you would have no choice but to whack them in the head with a boomerang fish. Anyway, Disney+ has a decent selection of Muppets content, including The Muppet Movie, The Muppet Christmas Carol, and Muppet Treasure Island, as well as the two recent films and ABC’s ill-fated The Muppets, but still no The Muppet Show. How come, Chief Iger?

We are, however, getting a new Muppet show, one that premieres this summer.

Muppets Now is an unscripted series that shows Kermit and the gang “like never before.” According to Disney, “In the six-episode season, Scooter rushes to make his delivery deadlines and upload the brand-new Muppet series for streaming. They are due now, and he’ll need to navigate whatever obstacles, distractions, and complications the rest of the Muppet gang throws at him.” There will be “surprising guest stars and more frogs, pigs, and bears (and whatevers) than legally allowed.” What about beakies?

What a great show. Muppets Now premieres on Disney+ on July 31.