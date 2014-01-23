That ‘Murder, She Wrote’ Reboot Is Already Dead And Angela Lansbury Is Dancing On Its Grave

Back in October, NBC announced that it was exploring the idea of a Murder, She Wrote remake starring Oscar-winning actress Octavia Spencer. It’s always notable when a network tries to reboot a beloved franchise from the past, but this was especially notable because the star of the original series, Angela Lansbury, was not happy about it, saying this at the time:
“I think it’s a mistake to call it Murder, She Wrote,” Lansbury said, “because Murder, She Wrote will always be about a Cabot Cove and this wonderful little group of people who told those lovely stories and enjoyed a piece of that place, and also enjoyed Jessica Fletcher, who is a rare and very individual kind of person …
“So I’m sorry that they have to use the title Murder, She Wrote, even though they have access to it and it’s their right.”
I bring this all up again today because the reboot has already been killed, and if you were hoping Angela Lansbury would take the opportunity to throw some shade at its corpse, I have tremendous news for you.
“I couldn’t believe that they would even consider doing such a thing,” Lansbury told The Associated Press.
“I think it was an awful mistake and it was a terrible disservice” to Spencer, she said. “I have too much admiration for her to saddle her with the awful responsibility of having to bring that title into a different venue.”
So, there are two things going on here.
First of all, as we discussed last time, you need to run that quote through your Lansbury to Standard English translator to fully grasp it. Angela Lansbury calling something an “awful mistake” and saying she “couldn’t believe they would even consider” doing it is basically her version of the C*nt Punt email. This is serious. Please don’t mistake that.
And second, read what she said about Octavia Spencer very carefully. Depending on how you spin that, and whether you’re willing to jump to the conclusion that Angela Lansbury is a power-mad egomaniac despite having no evidence to prove it beyond your own belief that it would be funnier if it were true (I am), it looks kind of like she’s taking to the press to say that Spencer — who signed up for this reboot willingly, and was excited about it — had no business trying to fill her shoes, talented actress or not.
The lesson here is that you should never cross Angela Lansbury.
In a promising post-script, the reboot of ‘Matlock’ can now been greenlit.
I have no doubt that Maggie Smith & Angela Lansbury are the anti Stewart-McKellen. They will cut you.
My favorite description of Maggie Smith comes courtesy the “Up Yours, Downstairs” podcast: Maggie Smith eats Helen Mirren for lunch, shits out Judi Dench and wipes her ass with Meryl Streep.
“The lesson here is that you should never cross Angela Lansbury.”
You say that as if we all don’t currently live in fear of receiving Angela Lansbury’s infinite wrath.
I would love a Spenser for Hire reboot. Terry Crews as Hawk MAKE THIS HAPPEN!
Which raises the question: how long until we get a Cagney & Lacey reboot starring Tina Fey and Amy Poehler?
If you doubt Miss Lansbury’s potential, go check out The Manchurian Candidate on a day when you don’t really have to sleep that night.
“They will come to regret what they did to you …. and for so dreadfully, dreadfully underestimating me.”
She is so awesome in that film.
I saw that film in a theatre when it was re-released in the late ’80s. Bone chilling cinema.
More like LandsBURIED
And she was forever after known as Angela Slamsbury.
Actually, I kinda get what she was saying. It’s like that dreadful Rockford reboot they did a couple of years ago {shudder} or trying to reboot something iconic, like Magnum PI. There may be better TV writers and better actors than Tom Selleck — but Tom Selleck is Magnum, just like James Garner is Rockford and Richard Burr is Perry Mason. Trying to take a good actor and shoehorn them into someone else’s role really is unfair to that actor.
Actually, while I enjoy the movies, it is wrong seeing Chris Pine as Kirk, et al. As glossy and pretty and fun as the movies are, it feels like fan fiction to me, not “real” Star Trek.
Curiously, on the desk of Robert Greenblatt, scattered amongst the post-it notes and various spec scripts, sits a half-finished game of solitaire.
Too bad. I think an Octavia Spencer mystery show could have been good.
Oh, an Octavia Spencer show could be really good. Just don’t make it “Murder, She Wrote” with Jessica Fletcher. Make her own show.