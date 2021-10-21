Apple TV+ broke the big news in a hilarious and cheeky social media post featuring a FaceTime call between Mythic Quest co-creator and star Rob McElhenney and season two guest star (and two-time Emmy and Oscar winner, he reminds us) Anthony Hopkins. In the video, McElhenney breaks the news that the show has been renewed for two more seasons to a very disinterested Hopkins before the British actor quickly boots McElhenney off the call to pick up for Ted Lasso‘s Jason Sudeikis.

BREAKING: Big announcement from Sir Anthony Hopkins and Jason Sudeikis (and Ron something) #MythicQuest is returning for Seasons 3 & 4 pic.twitter.com/OugCaIWwjv — Apple TV (@AppleTV) October 21, 2021

Unlike Hopkins, however, we haven’t been able to stop thinking about Mythic Quest since its second season wrapped up earlier this year. Created by McElhenney and his It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia partners-in-crime Charlie Day and Megan Ganz, the workplace comedy follows an extremely dysfunctional game studio working on one of the world’s most popular MMOs: Mythic Quest. With a cast nearly as unlikable as the It’s Always Sunny crew while simultaneously being even more endearing than the characters in Community (which Ganz helped work on), the show is one of Apple TV+’s best, making its two-season renewal not all that shocking. According to Matt Chernis, the head of programming for Apple TV+, the studio is “in love” with the show, and can’t wait for viewers to see what’s in store for Ian, Poppy, and the team next.

“Just like critics and audiences all over the world, we fell in love with Rob and his team’s sharp writing and full-of-heart, relatable characters that make up the world of ’Mythic Quest,’” said Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+. “We can’t wait for viewers to see what’s in store in the upcoming seasons of this brilliant workplace comedy.”

In addition to McElhenney, the ensemble cast features Danny Pudi (Community), Imani Hakim (Everybody Hates Chris), Charlotte Nicdao (Thor: Ragnarok), Ashly Burch (Adventure Time, Horizon: Zero Dawn), Jessie Ennis (Better Call Saul), F. Murray Abraham (Amadeus), and David Hornsby (It’s Always Sunny), who also serves as an executive producer on the show. Neither Apple TV+ nor McElhenney have announced when Mythic Quest will make its big return to Apple TV+, but seeing as its second season premiered earlier this summer, it’s likely we can expect its third to hit the streaming service sometime next fall.