With less than a month to go until its premiere, Mythic Quest Season 2 has dropped a full trailer that shows Rob McElhenney and his team as they struggle to produce a new expansion and navigate changes at the office from more than simply the pandemic. Snoop Dogg also stops by for a cameo.

Here’s the official synopsis:

With the quarantine finally over, the new season of “Mythic Quest” finds everyone back in the office (well, almost everyone), attempting to build upon the success of Raven’s Banquet by launching an epic new expansion, but Ian (Rob McElhenney) and the newly promoted co-creative director, Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao), struggle with the game’s direction. Meanwhile, C.W. (F. Murray Abraham) reconciles some unresolved issues from his past, the testers (Ashly Burch and Imani Hakim) test the bounds of an office romance, and David (David Hornsby) loses yet another woman in his life as Jo (Jessie Ennis) leaves him to assist Brad (Danny Pudi).

The show is riding high off the success of its well-received Quarantine Episode, which required McElhenney and the crew to painstakingly orchestrate several remote shoots using only iPhones that were delivered to each of the cast, who were then responsible for filming their own scenes.

“We thought, well, if we can get everybody working and paid and focused on something for two to three weeks, that’s a win. That was really the inception of the entire thing,” McElhenney explained to Uproxx shortly after delivering the epic episode to fans.

Mythic Quest Season 2 starts streaming May 7 on Apple TV+.

