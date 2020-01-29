Diego Luna had better watch his drug lord’s back in Netflix’s Narcos: Mexico because Scoot McNairy’s dogged DEA agent has arrived. As we know from recent history, this story won’t arrive with a happy ending, or an ending, for that matter, but the Netflix series is hellaciously compelling nonetheless. Luna, of course, returns as Guadalajara Cartel boss Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo for a second season, where he’ll go to war with the U.S. government following the death of DEA agent Kiki Camerena (Michael Peña). McNairy narrated the last season, and his glorious mustache became visible in the final moments (as Walt Breslin) to make clear his plans for drug war escalation. And that plan, from the looks of this trailer, will be to take down an empire by dividing it.

These few minutes are oh-so 1980s with Depeche Mode’s “Never Let Me Down Again” pounding the drums in tune with a hail of bullets and feet slamming through tunnels. This sets up an intense season (look at that tiger), and perhaps one that’s even more action-packed than fans have come to expect from this series, including the previous Pablo Escobar-centered years and the third season that followed. We’re going into season 5 of this franchise, and there are no signs that the fan momentum will slow down. Gallardo’s calculated attempts to keep everything from falling apart line up with several Roman references in this trailer, and here’s the official synopsis:

Season 2 of Narcos: Mexico continues chronicling the missteps, ill-conceived agendas, and corruption on both sides of the border that have lead to a dangerous present in the failed war on drugs. It’s the mid-1980s, as Félix Gallardo’s super cartel splinters under its own dark weight and social and political shifts within Mexico prompt its desperate government’s most brazen corruption. Meanwhile, the American effort to exact revenge for Kiki Camerana’s execution leads them further away from any hope for justice. The cycle of violence rages on.

Netflix’s second season of Narcos: Mexico streams on February 13.