Chad (TBS, 10:30pm) — This comedy takes a similar approach to Hulu’s PEN15 with SNL veteran Nasim Pedrad taking on the title role, that of a 14-year-old boy, who’s beginning high school and struggling to fit in with his peers, and the show keeps an eye on cultural identity.
Hemingway (PBS, 8:00pm) — One of America’s most legendary (and complicated) writers gets the documentary treatment, courtesy of filmmakers Ken Burns and Lynn Novick. In this installment, Ernest begins his romance with Martha Gellhorn while reporting upon the Spanish Civil War.
Young Rock (NBC, 8:00pm) — Dwayne Johnson’s early days continue to get the spotlight in this week’s mysteriously-titled episode, “Johnson & Hopkins.”
Kenan (NBC, 8:30pm) — Kenan’s attempting to nab his mother’s attention when she comes for a visit with a newfound sense of independence in hand.
The Flash (CW, 8:00pm) — Chester and Cisco are time traveling when they get stuck in a Groundhog Day-esque loop, and Chester’s childhood home might be a key to solving this thing.
Black-ish (ABC 9:00pm) — Junior’s moving in with Olivia while warnings from Dre come into view, but the apartment hunting continues nonetheless.
Supergirl (CW, 9:00pm) — Lex’s stakes are high, and Lena struggles on whether she should stop her brother. Elsewhere, Supergirl faces a unique challenge.
Mixed-ish (ABC, 9:30pm) — Alicia sneaks around behind Paul’s back with her newfound Louis Vuitton bag, which causes all kinds of shenanigans.
Mayans M.C. (FX, 10:00pm) — This biker drama’s in a darker third gear with the club all wrestling with various personal and professional demons. This week, Bishop’s working on the club’s supply issues, and EZ gets closer to his new lady friend.
Jimmy Kimmel Live! — Ray Romano, Romany Malco, Nessa Barrett and Jxdn Feat. Travis Barker
The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon — Pete Davidson, Gate Matarazzo, Glass Animals
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — Ronan Farrow, Brandi Carlile
The Late Late Show With James Corden — Neil DeGrasse Tyson, Arlo Parks
In case you missed this pick from last week:
The Last Cruise (HBO, 9:00pm) — You will probably never want to set sail on a cruise ship again after watching this film, which charts the ill-fated Diamond Princess cruise ship that became ground central for the largest initial COVID-19 outbreak outside of China. The ship set sail from Japan on January 20, 2020, and on month later, at least 700 infections popped up, which symbolized a self-quarantined picture of how global normalcy was about to evaporate for at least one year. Hopefully, the new revelations about what transpired will act as a cautionary tale for budding future pandemics.