Chad (TBS, 10:30pm) — This comedy takes a similar approach to Hulu’s PEN15 with SNL veteran Nasim Pedrad taking on the title role, that of a 14-year-old boy, who’s beginning high school and struggling to fit in with his peers, and the show keeps an eye on cultural identity.

Hemingway (PBS, 8:00pm) — One of America’s most legendary (and complicated) writers gets the documentary treatment, courtesy of filmmakers Ken Burns and Lynn Novick. In this installment, Ernest begins his romance with Martha Gellhorn while reporting upon the Spanish Civil War.

Young Rock (NBC, 8:00pm) — Dwayne Johnson’s early days continue to get the spotlight in this week’s mysteriously-titled episode, “Johnson & Hopkins.”

Kenan (NBC, 8:30pm) — Kenan’s attempting to nab his mother’s attention when she comes for a visit with a newfound sense of independence in hand.

The Flash (CW, 8:00pm) — Chester and Cisco are time traveling when they get stuck in a Groundhog Day-esque loop, and Chester’s childhood home might be a key to solving this thing.

Black-ish (ABC 9:00pm) — Junior’s moving in with Olivia while warnings from Dre come into view, but the apartment hunting continues nonetheless.

Supergirl (CW, 9:00pm) — Lex’s stakes are high, and Lena struggles on whether she should stop her brother. Elsewhere, Supergirl faces a unique challenge.

Mixed-ish (ABC, 9:30pm) — Alicia sneaks around behind Paul’s back with her newfound Louis Vuitton bag, which causes all kinds of shenanigans.