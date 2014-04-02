Natalie Dormer Of 'Game Of Thrones' And Her Skrillex Hair Posed Topless For GQ

We’ve learned a lot about Game of Thrones this week: Tyrion watches your Red Wedding reaction videos, there are going to be a lot of porn stars in season four, much boobs wow violence, 50 ways to say your Hodor, and now, how to date Margaery Tyrell herself, Natalie Dormer. But first, about that hair.
Shout-out to the clipper-happy groomers at The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, who shaved half of Dormer’s head for her role as “badass” documentarian Cressida. (She’ll be in both finale installments.) She didn’t mourn very long for her lost mane before moving, she says, into “Phase ‘Rock It Out.’” In other words, despite her milkmaid face and her rosebud mouth—usually fridge-magnet askew—the buzz cut gives her “a sh*tload of attitude.” Which is good, because that’s kind of her thing. (Via)
Who knew Skrillex was so popular in WUB WUB WUBesteros?
Anyway, here’s the dating video. The key is: be an evil weasel-faced king.
Daaaaaang.
Okay: Topless implies boobs out. Not wearing a top, but covered is not the same as “topless”. Come on.
Plus we’ve all seen her topless already. Kind of a *ho hum* moment.
Not seeing her topless that was fantastic. Seeing an article about her being topless years later.
She has no top on, she’s topless. It doesn’t matter if she covers her “clickbait we all came here for” with raisins or a Tiger Tank. It’s still topless. The topic never stated she’d be nude.
I thought it was like Ned Stark, topless.
hand bras are a top, she is with top
I dunno, it’s like “top-assist”. It’s not naked, but it’s not clothed either.
Yeah, no. Try walking around naked except for your hands over your junk and tell me if the cops think you’re “with bottoms”.
+1 Carl
Goddammit Carl you owe me $500 for bail.
@Carl Spackler Usually best to add a disclaimer. Horatio isn’t the only suggestible person around here…
Keep the crazy hair, make a better Tank Girl movie.
YES. Seconded.
I dated a punk rock chick with hair like that BITD and it was…kinda hot, actually. Gorgeous women can do whatever the hell they want with their hair provided they actually get topless (& then some).
/The More You Know/
PS: What the hell ever happened to Lori Petty? Is she still alive? Before she got crazy anorexic she was a bit of a looker & not a bad actress.
Oh, IMDb. Right.
[www.imdb.com]
Saw Lori Petty in person at some horror show a while back… Dear lord, time has not been her friend, nor have the drugs.
@begbie3 I could be making this up, but I thought I read that she was joining the second season of Orange is the New Black.
Goddamnit Conspyre, you’re a goddamn genius. I don’t care who your working for or what they’re paying you, but it’s not enough.
Personally I don’t really care whatever hair-fad is popular and that I’m an old fart that doesn’t “get it” anymore. For me it helps weed out which ones not to approach. However, without clicking on the video, I do think it’s interesting that the 2 pics of her in this article are of her “full hair” side, lol.
Yeah, I guess that’s GQ’s not-so-subtle way of saying that her “shitload of attitude” looks pretty fucking stupid!
Lovely girl, otherwise.
meh, don’t like her face
What in the inner circlest of fucks is a “milk maid face”
No idea. Also not sure what the shit a “rosebud mouth-usually fridge-magnet askew” is supposed to mean either.
I fucking despise this Skrillex-hair craze.
I blame Christy Mack.
As mentioned in the article, she cut her hair for a role, not for any style or fashion choice.
She’s so dreamy.
Or should we be blaming Skin Diamond?
All I see is Jeremy Renners face.
she isn’t unattractive in my opinion
While it may be controversial, I find I cannot disagree with you.
i kinda want her to do a terry richardson shoot with miley
She’s got the Mass Effect 3 “Jack” look going. That’s not a bad thing
What if i’m an evil weasel-faced regular guy?
Topless or not, she’s a knockout.
One of these days I’d love for some public figure who is “Cool” with the kids today (and by kids I really mean like 22 and under) who is “different” in terms of looks, style, music, etc.. Maybe Lady Gaga, now that I think of it, who one day just flat out says:
“Unless you are the first human being that’s prokaryotic instead of eukaryotic, nothing you say or do will ever make you ‘different’ than everyone else.”