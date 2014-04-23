Natalie Dormer Was Happy To Let Seth Meyers Touch The Bald Side Of Her Head

Ever since the SAG Awards, we’ve been fascinated with Natalie Dormer’s side Skrillex haircut. It’s styled that way for the next Hunger Games movie, but…that’s Margaery Tyrell…she should be feeding and playing with hungry peasants, not getting her luscious locks styled by Dickie Bennett.
Late Night host Seth Meyers is equally interested, and last night, Dormer invited him to do what millions of Game of Thrones fans wished she’d ask them: touch her head. It’s not nearly as uncomfortable as it sounds, and it’s nice to know that Seth got further with Margaery than Joffrey ever did.
But why do the cops show up whenever I try to do that? And why do people insist I pull my pants back up and leave their private domicile? I thought this was America!
[www.your90s.com]
If Dickie and Dewey opened a salon I would die.
If I were Seth, I probably would have made this noise when touching the side of her head:
[www.youtube.com]
/restraining order expires next week!!
I wouldn’t describe myself “fascinated” but more “completely turned off” by it.
Seth really isn’t that good at the whole late night thing, but Conan wasn’t awesome out the gate either.
Seth is better than Conan was at this point.
Her gazongas are pretty swell to look at.
If she’d let me touch it I couldn’t have stopped there. I’d be off the air.
Didn’t Cassie have this hairstyle around the early 2000’s?
Yes, she (finally) retired it or uses the overflow on the side to cover it up now a days
Behind every woman who has this hair style is a boyfriend who wishes she didn’t.
I liked what Seth said about spoilers.
It’s like she was thinking “people find me attractive, what I can do to change that? I know!”