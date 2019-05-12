HBO

A lot of people perish on Game of Thrones, but one big death last week really hurt. (Spoilers ahead, obviously.)

Missandei, Daenreys’ trusted advisor played by Nathalie Emmanuel, saw a brutal end in the fourth episode of the show’s final season. It’s not just that she was one of the smartest, kindest, most reliable characters in a show filled with back-stabbers and selfish survivalists. She was also the show’s only (named) woman of color.

Missandei’s sudden death was one of the most controversial parts of last week’s episode, singled out by, among others, filmmaker Ana Du Vernay. (Jessica Chastain took on another troubling aspect: the show’s depiction of sexual assault against female characters, among them Sansa Stark.)

Turns out Emmanuel herself wasn’t thrilled with the plot twist, either. The actress spoke to Entertainment Weekly a few days after the episode aired.

“To be honest with you, when I read the script for it, I was, like, not surprised that she died because I had been expecting it for a really long time … So many people die in that show and I guess I didn’t think I was any safer than anybody else in that respect. But I am fully aware and engaged in the conversation of representation because I am the only woman of color in this show that has been on there regularly for many seasons.”

To add insult to injury, Missandei’s death occurred in front of Jacob Anderson’s Grey Worm, leader of the Unsullied and now the only main character of color left alive on the show.