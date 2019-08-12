COMEDY CENTRAL

The final episode of Comedy Central’s Nathan for You aired on November 9, 2017, and I’ve missed it every day since. (“Finding Frances” does not get enough credit for being one of the best series finales ever.) Thankfully, Nathan Fielder is returning to TV with a new show for you, for me, for everyone… who borrows their parents’ HBO Go account. According to Variety, Fielder signed a one-year deal with HBO, where he’ll executive produce How To… With John Wilson and star in a still-untitled comedy pilot, which he’ll also write and direct.

Little is known about Fielder’s series (details are being cryptically kept “under wraps”), but How To… With John Wilson is described as a “half-hour, first person documentary series hosted by an anxious New Yorker (Wilson) who attempts to give everyday advice while dealing with his own personal issues. Acting as both cameraman and narrator, he covertly documents the lives of fellow New Yorkers in a comic odyssey of self-discovery, inevitably making the audience comfortable with the awkward contradictions of modern life.”

Fielder responded to the news with his typical enthusiasm:

New stuff coming https://t.co/Sji64FXNef — nathan fielder (@nathanfielder) August 12, 2019

To pass the time until these shows are on HBO, why not watch “I Love You” on loop? It stops being uncomfortable around hour seven.

