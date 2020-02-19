The Safdie Brothers have another project in the works with a big name comedian, this time a pilot for a dark comedy on Showtime. Benny and Josh are reportedly working with Nathan for You creator and star Nathan Fielder for a half-hour dark comedy called The Curse.

According to Nellie Andreeva at Deadline, Fielder will write and star in the show as a husband on an HGTV show.

Written by Fielder and Benny Safdie, The Curse stars Fielder and co-stars Benny Safdie. It explores how an alleged curse disturbs the relationship of a newly married couple who star in Flipanthropy, their troubled HGTV show, I hear. Fielder will play the husband; Benny Safdie will play the producer of the HGTV show. Fielder, Benny Safdie and Josh Safdie executive produce the pilot, which is produced by Showtime. I hear the project had been pitched with the Safdie brothers directing but the duo will not direct the pilot. The network declined comment.

The show doesn’t officially mimic any shows actually on the air, but there’s plenty of real-world drama in that category to draw from. Tarek El Moussa and Christina Anstead, for example, starred in Flip of Flop on the network and were later divorced, dealing with the fallout while their show was still popular on HGTV.

We don’t know any other details about who will be involved in the project, but fans of the Safdie’s Uncut Gems or anything Fielder has done lately will certainly be excited about the trio working together.