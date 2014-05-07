Naya Rivera Of ‘Glee’ Responds To Diva Rumors With…Bikini Photos?

#Big Sean
Senior Pop Culture Editor
05.07.14 16 Comments

In our annual check-in on Glee and how everyone on the show seems to hate everyone else on the show, we have Naya Rivera, who plays hot-tempered former (I think?) cheerleader Santana, versus, well, everyone else on the set. Last month, it was reported that Rivera had been fired from the impeccably long-running Fox cornball drama, due to on-set fighting with Lea Michele, but…

“There is no truth to the rumor Naya has been fired from the show,” the Fox Network noted in a statement released to the Associated Press Saturday night, which concluded, “She remains under contract to Glee.” (Via)

In other words, she’s under contract…for now. It would be a surprise if she returns next season (yes, there’s going to be a “next season” of Glee), and even more of a shock if Lea Michele doesn’t throw her into a carefully arranged pile of tar and chicken feathers if she does. Anyway, Rivera is also doing a good job upsetting her ex-fiance Big Sean by posting these photos to Instagram:

Oh, so she’s Kim Kardashian now? Makes sense?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Big Sean
TAGSBig SeanGleeLEA MICHELENAYA RIVERA

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 4 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP