NBC Conjures The First Trailer For ‘Constantine’

NBC has released the first trailer for Constantine shortly after officially picking up the series. We’re not surprised it was picked up; the contract called for a large penalty if NBC didn’t air the pilot, because no contract involving John Constantine comes without one hell of a penalty.
Here’s the trailer first, and we’ll discuss after.
The trailer jibes quite a bit with the leaked synopsis. Here’s the updated synopsis, via Comics Alliance:
The show will feature Constantine as he tries to protect the daughter of one of his oldest friends from demons now that she’s discovered her “second sight,” an ability to see into the hidden, supernatural world. Expect to see angels, demons, all kinds of dark arts and Constantine’s bid to rid the world of demons that are prepping for something big to come, spurned on by an ancient evil.
Welsh actor Matt Ryan will play the titular occult detective, not to be confused with the Keanu Reeves portrayed by Keanu Reeves in the movie version. Speaking of which, some people are already waxing nostalgic about Keanu after watching the trailer:
I didn’t mind 2005’s Constantine, but come on. At least give this show a chance. So far his abilities seem reassuringly in line with the rough, pragmatic Hellblazer version of Constantine and not the overly superhuman New 52 version. Hopefully they won’t The Cape this thing. #SixSeasonsAndAMovie
P.S. Nothing says “Mother’s Day” like a trailer wherein someone’s grandma dissolves into black goo. God bless us, everyone.
As a Constantine fan let me just say that I hope this trailer is not indicative of the quality of the show. What the fuck was that?
it was shit flung at a wall
People who say they liked Keanu Reeves’ Constantine are just being ironic and jokey. Period.
No, they just kept Shia Lebeof around the set to make everyone else look less terrible by comparison, like when women take their ugly friend with them to the bar.
I liked it because Dangerous Habits is one of the greatest runs of any comic I have ever read, and they tried to be like that. Also, Constantine is an asshole and Keanu played him as such.
I hated it because they pronounced it wrong and Shwah LeBwof is awful.
No they are not. It’s not faithful to the letter of the book, but it’s quite faithful to the spirit, and as a supernatural thriller it’s a solid, smart piece of work. Also, there’s this, the single best summary of the character.
I enjoyed the movie for what it was, and this looks cool as well. I hate to admit this, but I imitated how Keanu lit and smoked cigarettes for a time. SHUT UP.
For the film, Keanu Reeves was ok. Rachel Weisz being a thinking hot tough chick was good. But Peter Stormare as Lucifer and Tilda Swinton as Gabriel sold the movie for me. That said, I’m looking forward to the character of Constantine being the point of interest for the series.
these people learned nothing from watching hannibal. jesus wept.
Gavin Rossdale was fucking excellent in it.
I totally forgot Gavin Rossdale. There were a lot of good, minor characters in that film. Its a shame that John Constantine wasn’t more interesting in it, though I will say for his first movie the director did a pretty good job. On the fence still about the show, we’ll see how they treat his character. I already hate that he’s a “mentor” straight off the bat…
Was that a portrait of Johnny Rotten behind Dickey Bennett?
I couldn’t tell. I was too busying screaming “DICKIE BENNETT!”
first off : no
secondly : there will be no better gabriel on his earth, heaven above, or hell below, than tilda
thirdly : no
fourth : the tone i’m getting from the trailer is not what i excpected
Jeremy Davies is somehow involved in this? Color me interested.
That was my thought.
Im sorry, but I refuse to believe that someone with clothes so clean and ironed, whites so bright, and hair so coiffed would not bother shaving or straitening his tie.
Either commit to making the character a complete slob or make him a full blown male model so you can bring in Mugatu as one of the super villains!
With the guy who played Reggie Ledoux playing Constantine’s sidekick I expect an episode where they battle a demon called the yellow king.
The Delano AND the Ennis AND the Azzarello versions of Hellblazer were awesome and great source material. Fuck that movie and and fuck anyone thinking Keanu was a “good” Constatine. And fuck this show. Why is it impossible for anyone with Hollywood money to take the source material seriously?
Because the books are unadaptable as films. They’re great books, but they are decidedly hard-R books and very much comic books; without the writing and the art in concert, they don’t work.
Nu52 Constantine makes my dick itch in a bad way.
Why is it so difficult for nerds to just watch and enjoy a tv/movie version of a comic without overanalyzing it? Yes, I know all of them could make a much better show, more true to the comic. But damn, why get so upset over someone else’s vision?
Because people suck.
I am damned near offended by the idea that John Constantine would be fighting to save his own soul.
They almost had me, right up to that point…
Character looks alright (at least closer to the original). Tone completely wrong.
Not surprised it’s from David Goyer aka Meh.
Obviously they don’t have the movies budget, but this looks cheap and unfocused. They need to call the production designers for Hannibal to learn how to do amazing, creepy, beautiful style on a budget.
Constantine may not have been perfect, but it was a gorgeous looking movie.
This looks pretty awesome. Like what Supernatural would be if it was actually good
The first 4 seasons were solid, but then it turned into “Bro, the only way to stop this demon is to take our shirts off!”
I dont get it. It looks pretty good to me
Yeah, me neither. I enjoyed the trailer. Then again, I never read the comics before Keanu’s Constantine and enjoyed that one, too. I think maybe to hate this you had to have hated the movie, too? I dunno…
I don’t know why I even bothered getting excited in the first place, its NBC. Constantine needs to be done on HBO or don’t even fucking bother.