NBC Has Ordered More Episodes Of Ken Marino And Casey Wilson’s ‘Marry Me’

Last week I implored you guys to give Ken Marino and Casey Wilson‘s fledgling comedy Marry Me a chance. Even though it’s only a few episodes in, it’s already solid and I think it can only improve as it goes along. Now it looks like you’ll definitely have time to catch up if you’re not already watching, because NBC has extended the order of thirteen episodes to eighteen, according to Variety. This is good news.

“Marry Me” is averaging a 2.0 rating/6 share in adults 18-49 and 6.5 million viewers overall through the season’s first six weeks, making it the #2 new broadcast comedy in 18-49 so far this season behind ABC’s “Black-ish.” Of NBC’s four comedies this fall (two on Tuesday and two on Thursday), “Marry Me” is faring the best.

This is the best thing NBC has done in a long time. With The Office, 30 Rock, Community all out and Parks and Rec with one foot out the door, could Marry Me be the sitcom that finally turns things around for the network? Or will they manage to somehow bungle everything, as they’ve been known to do in recent years? Since they’ve already given up on Bad Judge and A to Z, maybe it would make sense to move Marry Me and About a Boy to Thursday nights to give both series more room to breathe away from Fox’s New Girl and Mindy — and possibly finally rebuild their once triumphant Thursday night comedy block. Unlikely, but you never know.