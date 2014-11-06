NBC Has Ordered More Episodes Of Ken Marino And Casey Wilson’s ‘Marry Me’

Last week I implored you guys to give Ken Marino and Casey Wilson‘s fledgling comedy Marry Me a chance. Even though it’s only a few episodes in, it’s already solid and I think it can only improve as it goes along. Now it looks like you’ll definitely have time to catch up if you’re not already watching, because NBC has extended the order of thirteen episodes to eighteen, according to Variety. This is good news.
“Marry Me” is averaging a 2.0 rating/6 share in adults 18-49 and 6.5 million viewers overall through the season’s first six weeks, making it the #2 new broadcast comedy in 18-49 so far this season behind ABC’s “Black-ish.” Of NBC’s four comedies this fall (two on Tuesday and two on Thursday), “Marry Me” is faring the best.
This is the best thing NBC has done in a long time. With The Office, 30 Rock, Community all out and Parks and Rec with one foot out the door, could Marry Me be the sitcom that finally turns things around for the network? Or will they manage to somehow bungle everything, as they’ve been known to do in recent years? Since they’ve already given up on Bad Judge and A to Z, maybe it would make sense to move Marry Me and About a Boy to Thursday nights to give both series more room to breathe away from Fox’s New Girl and Mindy — and possibly finally rebuild their once triumphant Thursday night comedy block. Unlikely, but you never know.
Right on! It’s a pretty good show.
It’s pretty good, but Gil is the worst. Can we just swap Adam Pally in and carry on?
Ooooh yeeees.
Seconded.
GIL IS THE WORST. I can’t even watch Marry Me because he is so fucking awful. So surprised that they completely whiffed on a character like that. Maybe a network note?
Exec1: Love the show guys, but hey, you know what’s really playing in middle America right now? A tubby man-baby with a beard. All the top shows are going to have them this year.
Exec2: Deadon buddy. Like a Zach Galifinakas type.
Exec1: But not actually Zach.
Exec2: Oh god no, he needs to be a completely grating, whiny, emasculated piece of shit.
Exec1: Ok got it. These guys are a dime a dozen in hollywood right now. Throw this ashtray out the window and we’ll hire whoever it hits.
Exec2: We’re going to do that blow that’s in the ash tray first right?
BOTH: [laughter]
We could also just replace the whole cast with the Happy Endings cast. Would NBC even notice or care?
I’m pretty sure Dave is the only one that’s been MIA since Happy Endings ended. Give Zach a call Casey, do it for us.
Dude seriously. Gil turns that show from very good to average just because of his presence
Holy fuck that dude is the worst! I’ve never watched so had to look him up. He is the worst too on Broad City.
The worst!
get rid of Marino… dont understand the fascination with him. Not funny, not good looking….
It’s a decent show that could have been considerably better with a stronger supporting cast. Sarah Wright’s comedic timing is particularly bad.
I agree the supporting cast is dragging down the show – no depth, just caricatures. Calling it decent is kind at this point. The show really dropped off from the first episode.
One thing seems certain at this point: Happy Endings this ain’t! I also doubt that the show’s premise can be sustained long term. They already seem to be scrapping the bottom of the barrell story-wise.
Wait, you want them to move it and about a boy away from New Girl and Mindy Project, which are doing poorly in the ratings and pose no threat, and have them go directly up against the ratings juggernauts of Big Bang Theory and NFL Football on Thursday nights?
Do you want the shows you like to get cancelled?
This is why Stacey isn’t allowed to own an ant farm
I gave it three episodes and have decided not to watch anymore. It feels like one of those shows that teeters on the edge of being a terrible broad comedy for my parents and *kinda* sarcastically making fun of the broad comedy genre altogether. Or it could just be bad and I’m giving them more credit than is due, I don’t know.
Also, as a bunch of people have already commented above, that Faux Galifianakis actor is super annoying. Still, this show is way funnier than Mulaney. Not saying much.