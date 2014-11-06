NBC Has Ordered More Episodes Of Ken Marino And Casey Wilson’s ‘Marry Me’

News & Culture Writer
11.06.14 18 Comments

Last week I implored you guys to give Ken Marino and Casey Wilson‘s fledgling comedy Marry Me a chance. Even though it’s only a few episodes in, it’s already solid and I think it can only improve as it goes along. Now it looks like you’ll definitely have time to catch up if you’re not already watching, because NBC has extended the order of thirteen episodes to eighteen, according to Variety. This is good news.

“Marry Me” is averaging a 2.0 rating/6 share in adults 18-49 and 6.5 million viewers overall through the season’s first six weeks, making it the #2 new broadcast comedy in 18-49 so far this season behind ABC’s “Black-ish.” Of NBC’s four comedies this fall (two on Tuesday and two on Thursday), “Marry Me” is faring the best.

This is the best thing NBC has done in a long time. With The Office, 30 Rock, Community all out and Parks and Rec with one foot out the door, could Marry Me be the sitcom that finally turns things around for the network? Or will they manage to somehow bungle everything, as they’ve been known to do in recent years? Since they’ve already given up on Bad Judge and A to Z, maybe it would make sense to move Marry Me and About a Boy to Thursday nights to give both series more room to breathe away from Fox’s New Girl and Mindy — and possibly finally rebuild their once triumphant Thursday night comedy block. Unlikely, but you never know.

Around The Web

TAGSCASEY WILSONKEN MARINOMARRY MENBC

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 23 hours ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 1 day ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 2 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 3 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 4 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP