NBC Decides That Bringing Back ‘Heroes’ Is The Idea That Will Save Their Network

NBC is bringing back Heroes with a 13-episode miniseries in 2015 and series creator Tim Kring will lead the project. The network announced the return on Saturday accompanied by a short trailer during their Olympics coverage From Variety:

Details of the storyline are being kept under wraps. It’s described as a stand-alone arc. A digital series will bow prior to the TV return to introduce (or perhaps re-introduce) fans to the characters that will be the focus of “Reborn.” “The enormous impact ‘Heroes’ had on the television landscape when it first launched in 2006 was eye-opening,” said NBC Entertainment prexy Jennifer Salke. “Shows with that kind of resonance don’t come around often and we thought it was time for another installment. We’re thrilled that visionary creator Tim Kring was as excited about jumping back into this show as we were and we look forward to all the new textures and layers Tim plans to add to his original concept. Until we get closer to air in 2015, the show will be appropriately shrouded in secrecy, but we won’t rule out the possibility of some of the show’s original cast members popping back in.”

Heroes was one of those shows that sprouted from the immediate success of Lost and managed to stand out on its own with a critically acclaimed first season. It then ran into trouble via the WGA writer’s strike and never really managed a return to the successes found in the first season.

Could the move pay off for NBC? Considering that most of their new offerings from this season found cancellation fairly early, they’re probably willing to try anything and everything to win back viewers. Check out the teaser trailer below and be sure to check back for more news and Internet reaction later.