NBC Decides That Bringing Back ‘Heroes’ Is The Idea That Will Save Their Network

NBC is bringing back Heroes with a 13-episode miniseries in 2015 and series creator Tim Kring will lead the project. The network announced the return on Saturday accompanied by a short trailer during their Olympics coverage From Variety:
Details of the storyline are being kept under wraps. It’s described as a stand-alone arc. A digital series will bow prior to the TV return to introduce (or perhaps re-introduce) fans to the characters that will be the focus of “Reborn.”
“The enormous impact ‘Heroes’ had on the television landscape when it first launched in 2006 was eye-opening,” said NBC Entertainment prexy Jennifer Salke. “Shows with that kind of resonance don’t come around often and we thought it was time for another installment. We’re thrilled that visionary creator Tim Kring was as excited about jumping back into this show as we were and we look forward to all the new textures and layers Tim plans to add to his original concept. Until we get closer to air in 2015, the show will be appropriately shrouded in secrecy, but we won’t rule out the possibility of some of the show’s original cast members popping back in.”
Heroes was one of those shows that sprouted from the immediate success of Lost and managed to stand out on its own with a critically acclaimed first season. It then ran into trouble via the WGA writer’s strike and never really managed a return to the successes found in the first season.
Could the move pay off for NBC? Considering that most of their new offerings from this season found cancellation fairly early, they’re probably willing to try anything and everything to win back viewers. Check out the teaser trailer below and be sure to check back for more news and Internet reaction later.
I wanted to be excited about this, but then I remembered the final season with the carnies. And no H.R.G., no sale.
I’d mostly checked out by that point. The only thing that really stuck with me from the carnival season was the finale when Claire decided to expose her ability to the public AFTER 3 AND A HALF GODDAMN SEASONS OF WHINING ABOUT HOW SHE JUST WANTED A QUIET, NORMAL LIFE.
Yes @ tmf
And if I remember correctly her new desire to out herself lead to her fathers death in the carnival right? Weren’t they buried alive or some dumb shit
Sweet Jesus……the end of times really has arrived…..
The first season of Heroes was one of my favorite things ever on TV. The second and third seasons were two of the most disappointing things I’ve ever seen on TV. (Obviously gave up before season 4 started.)
Totally agree. I watched S4 though…. you didn’t miss anything.
Ahhh but you missed Sylar being turned into Dexter.
Its been a while so it kind of blurs together but I don’t remember season 1 being that good either. I specifically remember talking about how if it wasn’t for the Japanese guys I wouldn’t watch this show anymore, maybe that was season 2.
The Ali Larter storylines were terrible from the start though.
I liked it up until the last episode of Season 1. Seriously… no bad ass finale. Buffy had them on the fucking WB. NBC couldn’t throw a few more bucks on its best cash cow for a bad ass season finale?
I can see it happening if they get some good writers and charming actors
NOOOOOOOOOOOOPE.
I’m convinced that almost everything good about the first season was because of Bryan Fuller’s involvement. Surprising, I know. But this can only end in tears. Or schadenfreude.
I mean at this point you can’t really feel schadenfreude at them because failure it not only expected, it’s guaranteed
Obscurity my entire ass. Heroes is textbook what not to do when writing a story. You killed off a character and then brought her back as a different character whose powers had NOTHING to do with the powers she started with. Its like the whole thing was written by Jeph L–oh.
Ali Larter was the worst thing about the show. By far.
Obviously you’ve blocked out the whole storyline with Maya.
@Hitmanmonkey Heh. No. I haven’t. Ali Larter playing 2 completely different, yet eerily similar characters, 1 of whom was a triplet with 2 separate personalities, was ridiculous.
Sure, fine, go ahead. But just so you know, we’re gonna call it Heroe$
As long as they don’t see it an excuse to sit on season two of Hannibal, I guess.
@Shadowtag they already moved Hannibal to Fridays, so I think we all know how this story ends
@Shadowtag Hannibal returns 2/28
And since we’re on the subject, am I the only one that doesn’t think Zachary Quinto is very good? I can see that he can be, but for the most part they give a lot of shitty material to work off. Spock, Sylar, that serial killer guy from American Horror Story. It’s just bad. If you gave him something to work with, I can easily see why so many people have a hard on for him but his track record is just a litany of shitty writing. For some reason my brain says Mercutio in Romeo and Juliet.
Sylar was great in the beginning, but then he… You know… Started crying for his “mommy.”
4 years is a lifetime in pop culture, NBC.
Might be cool if they pick up as if season one was the only season.
at this point why doesn’t NBC just look to networks like FX or AMC and abandon their attempt to appeal to the 40+ crowd. They are losing that battle. Bring us smart and artistic shows that we might actually watch. They did a good job of keeping shows like Community, Parks and Rec, 30 Rock, etc on the air when they didn’t pull big numbers. How about investing in some new style dramas?
Because NBC’s main source of revenue is TV ads (FX and AMC can sacrifice live viewers in favor of making deals with Netflix and waiting out for DVD and syndication sales), and the median age of live TV viewers is in the mid-50s. I don’t know the exact numbers but I’m sure the average viewer age for The Blacklist and the Chicago shows are both older and both are hits. I think NBC understands that there are alternative forms of revenue and that’s probably why the sitcoms you listed have stayed on for so long, but that’s for sitcoms, which are cheaper to produce and probably skew younger anyway. The last place NBC should be taking tips from is their comedy department though, considering that’s the one and only place they’re struggling, despite what this article would have you believe.
I get the hate for NBC sometimes for NBC, I really do, but sometime the misinformation at Uproxx about the network is astounding for a site that’s supposed to know their shit. NBC has been doing fine these last couple of seasons and I think they’re still the number one network this season. If anything ABC and Fox are in much worse shape than their are. For all the shit NBC gets, even right here with you implying all their new shows were cancelled, ABC has cancelled at least twice as many shows and Fox basically just got lucky with Sleepy Hollow. The Blacklist is somehow the number one show this season, Chicago PD is a modest hit and I think About A Boy will probably do well thanks to the Voice lead-in. Obviously things aren’t all rosy but to imply that they’re bringing back Heroes for 13 episodes to save the network is just misinformed. Only place where they’re really struggling is comedy.
Is it a good idea? Maybe, maybe not. I don’t trust Tim Kring and the show sucked after a season and a half. A lot of people blame the writer’s strike but then again Kring didn’t do much better with Touch. With a fresh start and some cameos it could wind up being good and wrap up the show the way it probably should have been. Either way, it’s a miniseries from a modestly popular show nearly a decade ago. No need to sensationalize and say this is a feeble NBC attempt to save a network that doesn’t even really need saving.
How are they doing if you remove Sunday Night Football from the equation? Although that show does killer ratings, I believe they lose money on it. So in terms of original programming (the stuff they actually make money on) how do they rank?
If anything they probably make money on most of their original programming. SNF is probably just there to boost the Nielsen ratings which is what people (I think foolishly) focus on. Community and Parks wouldn’t still be on the air if they weren’t profitable.
If it makes one more dollar than it costs to make it is “profitable”. That doesn’t really tell the story. If you look at the total ratings that came in before the Winter Olympics, NBC only had 2 shows in the top 25. 1 was The Blacklist and the other was L&O: SVU.
The fact is, NBC hemorrhages viewers once the NFL season ends. The only viewing group it has that doesn’t decrease after football is done is 55 and over. The only reason they are ahead in YTD is the Winter Olympics, after this week they go back to being terrible.
I honestly thought this was a joke.
This is terrible. Seasons 2 and 3 were ABYSMAL. And honestly, I think people look back at season 1 with rose-colored glasses as well. It was much better than the later seasons, for sure. But it was never anything more than “pretty good”…
No, the first season really was good.
What was the season where they insisted that peter made minimum wage as a registered nurse and he didn’t have a real job (i.e. lawyer or billionaire buisnessman I’m guessing)?
Wow…just a poor idea all the way around.
I think they saw the ‘success’ that ABC was having with SHIELD, the CW with Arrow (and the upcoming Gotham) and “Person of Interest” (you could argue it’s basically “Batman” without the cape and cowl) and said “Where’s our superhero series?!!” – then decided to dust this off.
I don’t really care what happens to “Heroes”. I’ve got my fingers crossed that they don’t screw up “Constantine”. Neil Marshall is directing the pilot (good), Daniel Cerone from The Mentalist is writing it (not so good). Could go either way. Is it even possible that NBC could have two outstanding shows on their schedule at the same time?
They would’ve been better off bringing back The Cape.
What a horrible idea.
This can’t even be a good idea to the cast and crew of Heroes.
I remember when it was up for the Best Drama Emmy for its first season and thinking that it was monstrously overrated. Of course, things got much worse from there.
Bringing back 24 as a miniseries will work. This? Not so much.
Amen… Bring back 24!!!
I think it was less down to the writers’ strike and more down to the writers. As in, they were not very good is what I’m trying to say.
The first season was dumb, but got a pass by having interesting ideas behind it. By the second season it was clear that they had no idea how to follow through on any of these ideas, or indeed how to write characters who weren’t dumber than a sack of hammers. I kept watching a while for the super-cute speedster girl, but then they killed her off while maintaining multiple incarnations of Ali Larter, and I’ve just realised I’m somehow still bitter about this, which is kind of a shock.
You’re bitter because you wasted your time watching this show when it was clear (perhaps only in hindsight) that the writers and producers weren’t putting much thought or effort into the creation of the show. Your reaction is completely reasonable.
Yeah. Yeah! The writer’s strike was the problem. That’s what made the writing and story terrible tripe two years later.
Heh. Yeah. I can buy the strike being what made the show take a nosedive in the first place, but it should have rebounded once the strike was over if that was the case.
The writers’ strike excuse is a load of crap, period.
Breaking Bad’s first season occurred during the writers’ strike and reduced the season from nine episodes to seven episodes. Breaking Bad survived the writers’ strike, probably by focusing on strong writing for what episodes WERE there and not falling back on the writers’ strike as a BS excuse for underachievement.
If they couldn’t save the show itself, in it’s last season, how the hell do they think they can bring it back and save the network? Wow… Talk about programming execs being delusional and out of touch… Geez dudes, call me, write me, I’d be happy to help you because considering the direction your “experts” are taking you, as bad as I am, I could probably come up with a better idea… In fact, I think everyone one this comment section would be better…
Heroes 2, viewers 0.
I’ll give this a shot. The biggest problem Heroes had, outside of the writers strike, was not sticking to the original vision for the show. Had they stuck with the plan of having each season being a stand-alone story arc with new characters every year, I think the show would have been a ton better.
The first season wrapped up all those characters stories. By season 3, I was sick of every character. I mean seriously, Peter’s brother had like 3 fake-out deaths over the course of their 4 seasons. By death #2, I was ready for him to stay dead.
Hopefully this mini-series keeps any mention/cameo’s of the original characters to a minimum, if not just totally ignoring them all together.
I don’t care about Heroes. As long as NBC doesn’t cancel Hannibal I will tune into their crummy channel.
“Hannibal” and maybe “Constantine” – that could be good.
I want to see a OG Gabriel cameo
they should really just by the rights to D.P.7 if they’re gonna do that.
Lol that’s basically what hero’s is anyways
As long as Jack Coleman is consistently on it, I’ll give it a shot. For the love of God, though, please do not bring Peter or Sylar into it.
I think we should remember the first season.. and pretend everything else didn’t exist.
If they do the whole anthology format that American Horror Story and True Detective are doing it could be good. Season 1 was pretty much wrapped up with a neat little bow at the end, we didn’t need to see Sylar whine about his mommy not loving him or watch Maya and her brother jump the border.
Haha, fuck you, NBC.
They murdered the first season with a horrible, disappointing final episode. After that, what was the point?
Is “Scrubs” coming back too? That I could get on board with.
the first season was great until you realize that a nuclear bomb going off over a city would be way worse than it blowing up on the ground. but apparently tim kring thought it would look cool so nevermind.
hayden panettiere’s new power will be to pull a 6’7″ Ukranian boxer out of her snatch
If NBC wants my attention, they need to make this “Heroes” series a crossover with “Automan”, “The Misfits of Science”, “Manimal”, “M.A.N.T.I.S.”, “The Greatest American Hero”, and let’s just throw Super Grover in there for good measure.
Fuck Dave Navarro, that is all.