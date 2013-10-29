NBC Ordered A Series About An Angel. Who Is A Private Investigator. Who Can Talk To Animals.

We’ve had some fun with NBC in the past few weeks, what with its new Murder, She Wrote reboot and its decision to bump the Parks & Rec Halloween episode to mid-November, but we need to get serious for a second because there is a sentence coming up after this colon that demands your full attention: NBC has ordered a script for a new procedural about a Boston private investigator who (a) is an angel and (b) can talk to animals.
Let’s back up. One does not simply order a series about a heavenly private dick who can chit-chat with wildlife. It has to come from somewhere. In this case, that magical place is Thomas Sniegoski’s Remy Chandler novels, which Deadline describes as a series “about an angel who, having grown weary of celestial warfare, chose to embrace earthly life and develop a deep appreciation for humans and their vices.” And he’s not just here deeply appreciating us and our vices, either. He’s also fighting crime using his special angel powers, which include things like invisibility, mind reading, the ability to speak any language, and, as I mentioned once in the headline and twice in the text already, the ability to talk to animals. I don’t see how this can possibly get any better.
What’s that you say? It can? The series is being written and executive produced by Bill Chais? Hmmm… that name sounds familiar. Where do I know it from?
That settles it. Move over, Reckless starring Cam Gigandet as Poochie the Lawyer. I have a new favorite show.
(via The AV Club)
Why not just reboot Manimal?
Like they could ever recapture the magic of that show.
It would be hard to recapture the magic of anything whose star was named Simon Charles Pendered MacCorkindale. Doesn’t get more British than that.
Benedict Cumberbatch MacCorkindale-Smythe III, esq.
One step closer to God Cop…
I think God Cop is already on TBN.
@JAJenks, nope, but they do have a show called JC:PI.
(I may be lying, but now I want it to happen.)
These are the decisions that make the execs in Episodes sooooo realistic….. though they could’ve done better and made the angel detective a dog who humans can understand when he talks – in any language of course.
I know when I watched Forgetting Sarah Marshall I wondered why Kristen Bell’s show about a detective that can talk to animals would’ve been a hit, clearly the angel element is what was really missing!
Seconded.
If they can get this little darling on board as the wisecracking partner to the PI, I’m in.
[images.nymag.com]
This is like that episode of WKRP where everyone is excited because their ratings have gotten better, but Johnny finds out that Mother Carlson actually wants the station to fail so she can continue using it as a tax write-off. NBC is GE’s big tax write-off, and GE needs it to keep failing.
Touched by an Angelfish?
I was going to go with Touched By Magnum Doolittle, P.I. myself.
THOSE FAHKIN DAHKIES AH THE KILLAS OR YOU CAN CUT MY WINGS OWAF, DEEP FRY EM, AND SERVE EM TO ME AT O’SHAUGNESSY’S FOR THE SAWX GAME, AMIRITE POOCHIE?
I am no longer surprised by anything studio execs decide to throw at us.
Oh god that image…get out of my dreams and into my ferrari. Me and the Mags are getting DRUNK. Oh, and fuck you Higgins.
Touched By An Angel: SVU
come on NBC. just give up already. their idea file is bone dry. and not in a good way.
I’m starting to wonder if NBC completely misunderstood 30 Rock.
Wow, it’s like they’re stealing ideas from the fake shows in Forgetting Sarah Marshall now.
Shit, based on the pic I was hoping they were rebooting Magnum PI.
no longer surprised by anything studio execs
[www.kibbutz.org.il]