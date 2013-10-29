NBC Ordered A Series About An Angel. Who Is A Private Investigator. Who Can Talk To Animals.

We’ve had some fun with NBC in the past few weeks, what with its new Murder, She Wrote reboot and its decision to bump the Parks & Rec Halloween episode to mid-November, but we need to get serious for a second because there is a sentence coming up after this colon that demands your full attention: NBC has ordered a script for a new procedural about a Boston private investigator who (a) is an angel and (b) can talk to animals.

Let’s back up. One does not simply order a series about a heavenly private dick who can chit-chat with wildlife. It has to come from somewhere. In this case, that magical place is Thomas Sniegoski’s Remy Chandler novels, which Deadline describes as a series “about an angel who, having grown weary of celestial warfare, chose to embrace earthly life and develop a deep appreciation for humans and their vices.” And he’s not just here deeply appreciating us and our vices, either. He’s also fighting crime using his special angel powers, which include things like invisibility, mind reading, the ability to speak any language, and, as I mentioned once in the headline and twice in the text already, the ability to talk to animals. I don’t see how this can possibly get any better.

What’s that you say? It can? The series is being written and executive produced by Bill Chais? Hmmm… that name sounds familiar. Where do I know it from?

That settles it. Move over, Reckless starring Cam Gigandet as Poochie the Lawyer. I have a new favorite show.

