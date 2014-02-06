NBC Has Pulled The Plug On ‘The Michael J. Fox Show’

Last week, NBC announced its first cancelation of the year, as the poorly-received and terribly corny Sean Saves the World got the ax for its pathetic ratings. It was the second time in just four months that NBC gave the boot to a Thursday night show, as the Mike O’Malley sitcom Welcome to the Family came and went faster than I could just ask myself, “Wait, which one was Welcome to the Family?” But the network’s itchy trigger finger is still firing away, because the unbelievable has occurred and NBC has canceled The Michael J. Fox Show.
According to Deadline, as NBC’s coverage of the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi is set to begin, it was basically time for the network to clean house of the third and final poorly-performing new Thursday night show, and make way for Hollywood Game Night, which will make the move to its new night on February 27 at 9 PM ET. The move is just a Band-Aid, however, as Game Night is only set to run through April 3, so it’s unknown which show will then move into the 9 PM spot. Knowing NBC, it’ll probably be The Voice, because promoting Parks and Recreation to 9 PM would just be silly.
As for The Michael J. Fox Show, this really should be a wake-up call for NBC, as network officials were really banking on the return of one of America’s most beloved celebrities to provide a huge ratings boost. I wanted to like the show so much, and I tried to watch past the first few episodes, but it was just… not good. Hopefully, David Caspe’s Marry Me, starring Ken Marino and Casey Wilson, will get a shot on Thursday nights and actually receive some… what do they call it? When a network actually puts its faith in a show and promotes and markets it as such? Oh yeah, confidence. Hopefully it gets some of that.
Haha the back to the future gif really cracked me up. A+
I’ve been watching it and I’m disappointed it has to go. It was no the grestesty, but nevertheless it was fun.
a close friend of Michael J Fox said that this news has left him all shook up
Get out.
No more Parkinson’s and Recreation?
It could’ve done significantly better if it’d played right after Parks, instead of putting that garbage Sean Hayes show between them. A multi-cam in the middle of a block of single-cams, just not smart. Fox wasn’t a particularly good show (that cast deserved much better writing), but it wasn’t bad enough to make people immediately change the channel within the first ten seconds, as Sean was. Oh well. NBC’d.
There are no second acts. Once you’ve been out of the popular consciousness as an entertainment presence for long enough, all the nostalgia and goodwill in the world won’t help you succeed if you don’t have an undeniable A+ product.
So when Bill Cosby’s new show tanks and nobody goes to see whatever the hell they’re calling the ‘Dumb & Dumber’ sequel, don’t act all surprised.
I agree with the Cosby thing. NBC just continues to make dumbass decisions like that.
Movies are a bit different, though. How much time was there between the original Batman films and the reboot? Same question with the Superman films?
The Dumb and Dumber sequel will do just fine, on nostalgia, and on whatever drawing power Jim Carey still has.
But the Superman & Batman films were very successful franchises with multiple films and international crossover appeal. Making a sequel to a standalone film 20 years later never pays off. Too much time always passes and the new generation simply never cares.
I submit this list of films with the longest time between sequels: [en.wikipedia.org]
Not counting remakes or franchise films, almost every single example was a flop.
Man that was some unfortunate phrasing in the title.
No one wants to watch a guy shaking trying to do comedy. It’s why my family also cancelled my great grandfather.
+1
It was shaky at best.
Kudos fellow low-roader.
If the people writing these comments were writing for the show it woulda’ been a huge hit!!
There needs to be a shake up of the NBC brass. They could have had Mulaney and Brooklyn Nine Nine on Thursdays but passed on both.
Same for Mindy Project. While Mulaney is a really good writer and comedian, who knows about the show. They haven’t made the best picks to series, but they might be making the right people to make pilots.
They’ve done things the really old fashioned way with multi cams and Whitney Cummings and now bring back old TV Stars. I would would hope they work on getting people with singular visions for their shows. While Parks and Rec and Community don’t do the ratings they want, both are quality shows driven by 2 great writers who have lieutenants that do their job just as well. I hope the Caspe and Marino show does make it. Both would do well to be in the spotlight again. NBC just has to figure out what they are
Might *not* be the right people to make pilots
Not to be insensitive but does that mean we can get Michael J Fox on Community?
I was hoping they could bring him back to The Good Wife. He was pretty brilliant in that.
Didn’t NBC promise a full season order to the Michael J. Fox show when they bid for and acquired the rights to it?
Yeah I remember something about this – they were so dead certain that it would be a hit – but knowing NBC maybe they signed a contract that cost a bazillion to break and they’ll just pay because NBC.
The Grantland story about this mentioned that they aren’t technically cancelling the show, just pulling it from the schedule. The remaining episodes will be airing at some point in time to meet their obligation.
I tried to give it a chance as I loved fired up and mixhale j fox but the show just had no identity. It had the “real life” aspect of 30 rock with him returning to tv in the show, the documentary style of modern family and the terrible jokes of 90s TGIF… I wish it had been better and I could be sad about this but I just can’t
P.s. I’m gonna save this and paste it when the equally lazy sounding new Cosby show is cancelled
NBC just sucks.
Hannibal?
@Cooking With Dog There are some decent shows, Hannibal and Community, but as a network they just can’t seem to pull their head out of their ass.
But Wikipedia says….
It was announced on February 5, 2014, that The Michael J. Fox Show would not return after the 2014 Winter Olympics as planned.[3] A representative for NBC stated that the show is not canceled and will continue airing in April.[4]
damnit marie
