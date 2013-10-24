NBC Is Rebooting ‘Murder, She Wrote’ With Octavia Spencer In The Angela Lansbury Role

Evidently undeterred by the swift, public demise of Ironside, NBC has decided to double down on its “Hey, let’s reboot a beloved show about an old person solving crime!” strategy and push ahead with a reimagining of Murder, She Wrote starring Academy Award winner Octavia Spencer. Yup. HAPPENING.
Described as a light, contemporary procedural in the vein of Bones or Fargo, it follows a hospital administrator and amateur sleuth (Spencer) who self-publishes her first mystery novel. Set in a day where sensational headlines inundate the news, this woman’s avid fascination with true crime leads her to become an active participant in the investigations. [Deadline]
Spencer says she got the role after a meeting with NBC president Bob Greenblatt in which he asked her what kind of role could bring her to TV and she replied, “J.B. Fletcher meets Columbo,” which brings up an important point: if NBC is really, really committed to this rebooting/remimaging-old-murder-dramas strategy, there is no reason — NOT A SINGLE ONE — why we can’t have a updated version of Matlock starring Terrence Howard on television by Fall 2015. Make the call, Greenblatt.
Sherri Shepherd played Tracy Jordan’s wife and I’m finally glad NBC is giving the world what it’s clamoring for: more Murder She Wrote. Can’t wait til Ice-T leaves SVU to star in the Diagnosis Murder reboot
As someone who once got sexually aroused by Angela Lansry, I’ve always had a weir view of that show. Also, rent Samson & Delilah from 1947. Babylonian slave girl outfit.
This is terribly confusing. The best case for this show ratings-wise is likely right around the neighborhood of Harry’s Law, which pulled very good numbers, but almost nothing in the target demo, and was cancelled after two seasons.
Seriously NBC? You think anyone under 50 will be watching a “Murder, She Wrote” reboot?
The only Fletcher I’m interested in seeing rebooted has the initials I.M. This would be a great way to reunite Donald Glover and Chevy Chase.
Ugh. Not a chance in hell I would ever want to watch that. The original series was bad enough. Didn’t cancelling Ironside teach them a lesson?
Can we get a kojack remake
besides the Ving Rhames one?
maybe NBC needs to just rename itself TVLand and be done with it.
Good God, NBC is terrible.
Miss Marple > Jessica Fletcher.
ITV rebooted Miss Marple back in 2004. It’s apparently still ongoing, but since I haven’t watched ITV in that period, I can’t tell you anything more.
So a MacGuyver reboot can’t be far off now, right?
I’d like an X-Files reboot myself.
The only show I was allowed to watch as a child was Murder, She Wrote. I will always have a soft-spot for it.
This makes me sad like the Charlie Brown reboot.
Maybe NBC should reboot their comedies of the 80’s. Wait, forget I said anything, NBC. DO NOT REBOOT FAMILY TIES
They are aware Castle is still a show right?
Castle is nothing like Murder, She Wrote. Castle isn’t secretly a serial killer.
Billybob I too wonder why no one questioned the woman who had friends die left and right every time she showed up.
I have no earthly idea why Terrence Howard is still allowed to work in this town.
He’s a fucking monster in real life.
I should clarify, his talent is nowhere near good enough to excuse the laundry list of violence against women he’s committed.
Yeah, he’s a piece of shit. He also claimed on Jimmy Kimmel that he has a Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering. Haha NOPE: [cenblog.org]
Yeah that was my issue. I KNOW they aren’t comparing the film Fargo to Bones for God’s sake.
Are they banking on an ironic viewership? Cool plan, NBC.
Big news at the Hollywood Old Actors Home.
Short black hospital administrator? Murder She Wrote? How many shows are they ripping off here?
It’s interesting that NBC has chosen to reboot older shows with African American leads. It’s also interesting that these shows get cancelled before 8 episodes.
This COULD be good.