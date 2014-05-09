NBC Renewed ‘Hannibal’ For Season 3

The best drama on network television is sticking around for a bit longer. NBC renewed Bryan Fuller’s low-rated, much-beloved Hannibal for a third season, meaning a whole lot of f*cked up costume designers and makeup artists won’t have to take their corpse-y talents elsewhere.

Hannibal, a relatively inexpensive show for NBC to produce, has always had critical clout on its side — if not the highest ratings. The sophomore season of the drama has performed largely in line with the first, despite the lesser-watched Friday time slot, and averaged a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49 and 3.9 million viewers. (Via)

Oh, the horror. NBC did the right thing. Next up: Community…

Via Hollywood Reporter