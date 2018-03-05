Negan Delivers The Most Effective Monologue In Eight Seasons Of ‘The Walking Dead’

#The Walking Dead
Entertainment Features
03.04.18

AMC

In this week’s episode of The Walking Dead, Negan managed to pull off what I didn’t think was possible: He took the moral high ground away from Rick Grimes. He delivered a speech that was far more effective than the fear-stoking one he gave at the end of season six. It was a speech without swagger, and without insults, and without threats. Negan cut Rick Grimes to the core by showing that he could be the man that Carl wanted him to be, while the message that Carl imparted to his father when he died still hasn’t sunk in for Rick.

It was a hell of a speech, and one that I imagine decimated Rick’s pride. There is a lot of grandstanding on The Walking Dead. There are a lot of big emotional speeches, and there have been more than a few rousing ones. But this one? It got right to the heart of the matter: Carl is dead because of Rick’s pride.

“Carl is dead,” Rick tells Negan over a walkie-talkie. He asked us to stop. He asked us for peace, Rick tells him, and Negan — who is legitimately broken up over the death of Carl — seems amenable to a peace. But Rick rejects the offer before Negan can even accept. “It’s too late for that. Even if you wanted to deal now, it doesn’t matter. I’m gonna kill you,” Rick tells him.

Negan seems less interested in the All Out War and more concerned that he might have inadvertently caused Carl’s death. But after Rick explains how Carl died, Negan delivers the first of many blows. “I am sorry,” Negan says, expressing legitimate remorse. “I had plans for that kid. He was the future.” It’s not what Rick wants to hear. “The only future is one where you are dead,” he growls back at Negan.

“What the hell are you doing, Rick?” Negan asks with weariness. “Why are you fighting. Why are you making this so hard. Carl is dead,” Negan says, and then drops a truth bomb on Rick. “Because of you. Because you couldn’t leave sh*t well enough alone … he is dead because of you. Becuase you weren’t there to stop him from doing something stupid. You set this course, Rick. Who’s next?”

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Walking Dead
TAGSThe Walking Dead

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP