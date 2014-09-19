Neil Patrick Harris And David Burtka Reenacted The Meatball Scene From ‘Lady And The Tramp’

09.18.14

Set to hit shelves and/or Kindles on October 14, Neil Patrick Harris’s autobiography is going to be a gamechanger. That’s because the appropriately-titled “Neil Patrick Harris: Choose Your Own Autobiography” is styled like a “Choose Your Own Adventure” book, in that the reader not only gets to read the many presumably-wonderful and inspirational stories of NPH’s life, but they also get to decide how to proceed from each one to the next. I know, it doesn’t sound like it makes much sense at all, because his life is fact – at least according to him – so it’s hard to imagine how we’re supposed to read about the time he fought Scott Caan and then choose what happens to him next.

To clear things up a little, Harris filmed the above trailer for his autobiography – yes, books have trailers – and it’s packed with typically charming and adorable Neil Patrick Harris behavior, but lost in the “Choose Your Own Adventure” explanation is Harris and his new husband, David Burtka, reenacting the meatball scene from the animated classic Lady and the Tramp. Seriously, these two might be the greatest celebrity couple in history.

