Everything Coming To And Leaving Netflix In April 2020

Good news guys. Netflix has found the cure for self-quarantine-induced boredom: a ton of new streaming options. From original action flicks starring Chris Hemsworth to the return of epic medieval dramas, some worthy comedy options, the entire Community series, and classic blockbusters, there’s something for everyone who’s struggling to practice social-distancing during the Coronavirus. (Unfortunately, there’s still no cure for how to survive a month’s confinement with your weird, toilet-paper hogging roommate.)
Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix this April.
Extraction (Netflix film streaming 4/24)
Chris Hemsworth gets back in the action with this Russo brothers-produced crime flick about a black market mercenary who accepts a deadly mission that throws him into the chaotic underworld of weapons dealers and drug traffickers. Hemsworth plays Tyler Rake, an antihero type who doesn’t mind doing bad sh*t for good money. He sells his skills to an imprisoned international crime lord who asks Rake to rescue his kidnapped son, but the grab-and-go job quickly spirals into a life-threatening race against the clock for Rake and the young boy.
The Last Kingdom: Season 4 (Netflix series streaming 4/26)
The show’s fourth season (finally) premiere this month and things aren’t looking good for Alfred’s dream of a united England. With the king dead, his children, Edward and Aethelflaed find themselves at odds over the fate of Mercia while Uhtred, who’s suffered plenty of losses under Alfred’s thumb, devotes his energy to recovering his lost birthright.
Coffee & Kareem (Netflix film streaming 4/3)
Ed Helms and Taraji P. Henson star in this action-packed comedy about the unlikely partnership between a 12-year-old kid and a police officer. Helms plays Coffee, a cop who starts dating Henson’s Vanessa and quickly finds himself on the bad side of Vanessa’s young son, Kareem. The boy’s plan to break the couple up begins with him hiring fugitives to take Coffee out but things get complicated when Kareem stumbles upon a secret criminal network. To fix his mess, and stay alive, Kareem and Coffee have to work together to bring the syndicate down.
Here’s the full list of titles coming to Netflix in April:
Avail. 4/1
40 Days and 40 Nights
Bloodsport
Cadillac Records
Can’t Hardly Wait
Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke
Community: Season 1-6
David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet
Deep Impact
God’s Not Dead
How to Fix a Drug Scandal
The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show
Just Friends
Killer Klowns from Outer Space
Kim’s Convenience: Season 4
Lethal Weapon
Lethal Weapon 2
Lethal Weapon 3
Lethal Weapon 4
Minority Report
Molly’s Game
Mortal Kombat
Mud
Nailed It!: Season 4
Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S3: Sun & Moon – Ultra Legends
Promised Land
Road to Perdition
Salt
School Daze
Sherlock Holmes
Soul Plane
Sunderland ‘Til I Die : Season 2
Sunrise in Heaven
Taxi Driver
The Death of Stalin
The Girl with All the Gifts
The Hangover
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
The Perks of Being a Wallflower
The Roommate
The Runaways
The Social Network
Wildling
Avail. 4/2
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll
Avail. 4/3
Coffee & Kareem
La Casa de papel: Part 4
Money Heist: The Phenomenon
Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy
StarBeam
Avail. 4/4
Angel Has Fallen
Avail. 4/5
The Killing of a Sacred Deer
Avail. 4/6
The Big Show
Avail. 4/7
TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020: Part 3
Avail. 4/9
Hi Score Girl: Season 2
Avail. 4/10
Brews Brothers
LA Originals
La vie scolaire
Love Wedding Repeat
The Main Event
Tigertail
Avail. 4/14
Chris D’Elia: No Pain
Avail. 4/15
The Innocence Files
Outer Banks
Avail. 4/16
Despicable Me
Fary: Hexagone: Season 2
Fauda: Season 3
Hail, Caesar!
Mauricio Meirelles: Levando o Caos
Jem and the Holograms
Avail. 4/17
Betonrausch
#blackAF
Earth and Blood (La terre et le sang)
The Last Kids on Earth: Book 2
Legado en los huesos
Sergio
Too Hot to Handle
Avail. 4/18
The Green Hornet
Avail. 4/20
Cooked with Cannabis
The Midnight Gospel
The Vatican Tapes
Avail. 4/21
Bleach: The Assault
Bleach: The Bount
Middleditch & Schwartz
Avail. 4/22
Absurd Planet
Circus of Books
El silencio del pantano
The Plagues of Breslau
The Willoughbys
Win the Wilderness
Avail. 4/23
The House of Flowers : Season 3
Avail. 4/24
After Life: Season 2
Extraction
Hello Ninja: Season 2
Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill
Avail. 4/25
The Artist
Django Unchained
Avail. 4/26
The Last Kingdom: Season 4
Avail. 4/27
Battle: Los Angeles
Never Have I Ever
Avail. 4/29
A Secret Love
Extracurricular
Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story
Nadiya’s Time to Eat
Summertime
Avail. 4/30
Dangerous Lies
Drifting Dragons
The Forest of Love: Deep Cut
Rich in Love (Ricos de Amor)
The Victims’ Game
Here’s the full list of titles leaving Netflix in April:
4/4
American Odyssey: Season 1
4/8
Movie 43
4/15
21 & Over
4/16
Lost Girl: Season 1-5
4/17
Big Fat Liar
4/19
The Longest Yard
4/24
The Ugly Truth
4/29
National Treasure
4/30
A Cinderella Story
A Little Princess
A Nightmare on Elm Street
Blade Runner: The Final Cut
The Craft
Crash
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
The Dirty Dozen
Dirty Harry
Driving Miss Daisy
Friday the 13th
Good Burger
GoodFellas
The Hangover
Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
Police Academy
Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment
Police Academy 3: Back in Training
Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol
Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach
Police Academy 6: City Under Siege
Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow
Rosemary’s Baby
Rounders
Scream 2
Scream 3
The Shawshank Redemption
Space Jam
Spy Kids
Step Brothers
Strictly Ballroom
The Talented Mr. Ripley
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
True Grit