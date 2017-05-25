Netflix Cancels Baz Luhrmann’s ‘The Get Down’ After Only One Season

05.25.17

There sad news for fans of classic hip-hop and Baz Luhrmann tonight. Netflix has canceled The Get Down after only one season. Netflix doesn’t typically cancel many shows, even those that struggle for popularity against the likes of Stranger Things and Orange Is The New Black. In fact, the streaming platform has only canceled five shows since they started producing their own originals, including Bloodline which will return for a final third season.

Luhrmann teamed with Shawn Ryan to bring the idea to life and command a sea of hype to the show as his first television project. From there, the show saw a series of delays and other issues pop up while the costs of production allegedly ballooned to $120 million. Ryan also left the project after butting heads with Luhrmann over the show’s direction, leaving the film director by himself and reportedly sealing its fate.

The show’s reported cost made it the most expensive series on television, but Luhrmann denies this according to The Hollywood Reporter:

“I heard The Crown was the most expensive show ever made, that’s what someone told me,” he said last July. “Yes, it took longer and it’s been more difficult than I imagined. As for the number, it wasn’t cheap. But I don’t think it’s the most expensive show. I think it’s on the high end of storytelling.”

