December’s almost arrived, and while you’re zoning out in holiday mode and spending all that time with family, you might appreciate the distractions that binge watching has to offer. And along with tons of bonuses like a holiday special from the Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina, Netflix is here with a full lineup of new originals and licensed content to oblige any whim for lovers of all genres.

The streaming platform’s adding a wealth of films, shows, and returning favorites during the course of this month. We realize that it’s difficult to keep up with everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix each month, so here’s a rundown of what’s going down on the streaming platform this December.

ARRIVING

Bird Box (Netflix original film streaming 12/21)

After John Krasinski’s recently (and enormously) successful A Quiet Place captivated audiences with the gimmick of surviving while not speaking, the buzz around Netflix’s Bird Box (based upon Josh Malerman’s bestselling 2014 novel) has taken on a new layer beyond the ominous subject matter itself. Director Susanne Bier’s vision, as shown in this trailer, takes the sense of sight away from its protagonist, and much like the vibe of Stephen King’s Cell, all hell breaks loose as something causes anyone who can see to lose their minds in violent ways. Sandra Bullock plays a mother who must protect her children, and she does so while largely blindfolded as they flee the mayhem.

Roma (Netflix original film streaming 12/14)

Netflix is digging its heels into the impending awards season with this stunning black-and-white film, which is billed as the most personal project to date from Oscar-winning actor and writer Alfonso Cuarón. Roma follows a young domestic worker in Mexico City and functions as a love letter to the women who raised the director amid a scathing social hierarchy and the political turmoil of the 1970s. You’ll want to see what all the buzz is about once the Oscar chatter truly begins, so stream away unless you’re lucky enough to live near a limited theater screening.

Dumplin’ (Netflix film streaming 12/7)

Dumplin,’ a dramedy starring a Southern-fried Jennifer Aniston, aims to smash the unrealistic standards placed upon females not only in beauty pageants but elsewhere. The trailer grabbed attention for Aniston’s comedic take on a character whose voice oozes deep-fried grease while running a beauty pageant. She’s about two seconds away from a “bless your heart” yet truly loves her plus-sized daughter, Willowdean “Dumplin” Dickson (Danielle Macdonald), who decides to show the pageant world what they’re missing by excluding so many hopefuls. Dolly Parton contributes original music, and expect plenty of feather boas, fake nails, and teased-up hair.

Avengers: Infinity War (Marvel Studios film streaming 12/25)

Netflix recently announced that they’re gifting subscribers with the ultimate Thanos snap for Christmas, and while we await the fourth Avengers film that’s scheduled for next May, you can relive the genocidal mayhem all over again. While that Spider-Man scene (“Mr. Stark, I don’t feel so good…”) certainly doesn’t get any easier to watch upon repeated viewings, with all that action and an unbeatable superhero lineup on hand, both hardcore and casual comic book fans will stream this installment again, regardless.

Here’s the full list of titles coming to Netflix in December:

Avail. 12/1/2018

8 Mile

Astro Boy

Battle

Bride of Chucky

Christine

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

Crossroads: One Two Jaga (NETFLIX FILM)

Friday

Friday After Next

Hellboy

Man vs Wild with Sunny Leone: Season 1

Meet Joe Black

Memories of the Alhambra (Streaming Every Saturday) (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

My Bloody Valentine

Next Friday

Reindeer Games

Seven Pounds

Shaun of the Dead

Terminator Salvation

The Big Lebowski

The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: Season 5 Masterclasses

The Last Dragon

The Man Who Knew Too Little

Avail. 12/2/2018

The Lobster

Avail. 12/3/2018

Blue Planet II: Season 1

Hero Mask (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

The Sound of Your Heart: Reboot Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Avail. 12/4/2018

District 9

Avail. 12/6/2018

Happy!: Season 1

Avail. 12/7/2018

5 Star Christmas (NETFLIX FILM)

Bad Blood (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Dogs of Berlin (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Dumplin’ (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Free Rein: The Twelve Neighs of Christmas (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Nailed It! Holiday! (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Neo Yokio: Pink Christmas (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Pine Gap (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

ReMastered: Who Killed Jam Master Jay? (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Super Monsters and the Wish Star (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

The American Meme (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

The Hook Up Plan (Plan Coeur) (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

The Ranch: Part 6 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Avail. 12/9/2018

Sin senos sí hay paraíso: Season 3

Avail. 12/10/2018

Michael Jackson’s This Is It

Avail. 12/11/2018

Vir Das: Losing It (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Avail. 12/12/2018

Back Street Girls: Gokudols (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Out of Many, One (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Avail. 12/13/2018

Wanted: Season 3 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Avail. 12/14/2018

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Cuckoo: Season 4 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Dance & Sing with True: Songs (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Fuller House: Season 4 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Inside the Real Narcos (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 3 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Prince of Peoria: A Christmas Moose Miracle (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Roma (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Sunderland Til I Die (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

The Fix (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

The Innocent Man (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

The Protector (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Tidelands (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Travelers: Season 3 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 8 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Avail. 12/16/2018

Baby Mama

Kill the Messenger

One Day

Springsteen on Broadway (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

The Theory of Everything

Avail. 12/18/2018

Baki (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Ellen DeGeneres: Relatable (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 5 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Avail. 12/21/2018

3Below: Tales of Arcadia (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

7 Days Out (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Back With the Ex (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Bad Seeds (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Bird Box (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Derry Girls (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Diablero (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Greenleaf: Season 3

LAST HOPE: Part 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Perfume (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Sirius the Jaeger (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Struggle: The Life and Lost Art of Szukalski (NETFLIX FILM)

Tales by Light: Season 3 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

The Casketeers (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Wolf (BÖRÜ) (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Avail. 12/24/2018

Hi Score Girl (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

The Magicians: Season 3

Avail. 12/25/2018

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Season 11

Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War

Avail. 12/26/2018

Alexa & Katie: Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

YOU

Avail. 12/28/2018

Instant Hotel (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

La noche de 12 años (NETFLIX FILM)

Selection Day (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

When Angels Sleep (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Yummy Mummies (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Avail. 12/30/2018

The Autopsy of Jane Doe

Avail. 12/31/2018

The Bill Murray Stories: Life Lessons Learned From a Mythical Man

Also Coming in December

Watership Down: Limited Series (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Here’s the full list of titles leaving Netflix in December:

December 1:

Cabin Fever

Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever

Groundhog Day

Happily N’Ever After

Happily N’Ever After 2: Snow White

Hellbound: Hellraiser II

Hellraiser

Sons of Anarchy: Seasons 1-7

Spider-Man 3

Spy Hard

Stephen King’s Children of the Corn

Swept Under

The Covenant

The Game

December 4:

Air Bud: Seventh Inning Fetch

Air Bud: Spikes Back

Air Bud: World Pup

Air Buddies

Cars Toon: Mater’s Tall Tales

Spooky Buddies

Tarzan & Jane

The Brave Little Toaster Goes to Mars

The Brave Little Toaster to the Rescue

The Crimson Wing: Mystery of the Flamingos

The Search for Santa Paws

Tinker Bell

Tinker Bell and the Great Fairy Rescue

Tinker Bell and the Lost Treasure

December 7:

Trolls

December 10:

Battle Royale

Battle Royale 2

Teeth

December 15:

Step Up 2: The Streets

December 16:

Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy

December 17:

Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2

December 19:

Ip Man: The Final Fight

December 20:

Disney’s Moana

Food, Inc.

I Give It a Year

December 22:

Spotlight

December 25:

Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

December 31:

Troy